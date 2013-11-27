  1. Home

IHAT work completed

Ministry of Defence
27 November 2013
30 March 2017, see all updates

A table illustrating completed Iraq Historic Allegations team (IHAT) investigations to date.

IHAT table of work completed (updated March 2017)

A short summary of each completed Iraq Historic Allegations team (IHAT) review or investigation including an explanation of the original allegation, the action taken by IHAT and the end result.

Published: 27 November 2013

Updated: 30 March 2017

From: Ministry of Defence