Human medicines: register of electronic export certificates
Department of Health and Social Care and MHRA register of electronic export certificates (human).
Documents
Details
These documents provide information about all the electronic export certificates issued by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Notes for guidance
The agency’s register is computerised. The Certificate Number is a specific number allocated to each certificate. Details include the Importing Country, Date of Issue of the certificate and UK PL Number (If applicable). The information published in this Register was that held by the MHRA on the date of Publication. The certificates register will be updated on a Monthly basis.