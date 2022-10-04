Decision

Human medicines: register of electronic export certificates

Department of Health and Social Care and MHRA register of electronic export certificates (human).

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
4 October 2022

Register of Electronic Export Certificates Issued by the MHRA (Human) - September 2022

Register of Electronic Export Certificates Issued by the MHRA (Human) - September 2022

PDF, 97.5 KB, 12 pages

These documents provide information about all the electronic export certificates issued by the Department of Health and Social Care and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The agency’s register is computerised. The Certificate Number is a specific number allocated to each certificate. Details include the Importing Country, Date of Issue of the certificate and UK PL Number (If applicable). The information published in this Register was that held by the MHRA on the date of Publication. The certificates register will be updated on a Monthly basis.

