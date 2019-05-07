Transparency data

HS2 Phase One planning forum meeting minutes 2019

View the minutes from the 2019 planning forum meetings and see what was discussed by attendees.

Published 7 May 2019
Last updated 28 May 2019 — see all updates
From:
High Speed Two (HS2) Limited

Documents

Details

The High Speed Two (HS2) Phase One planning forum was established in May 2013 in advance of the submission of the HS2 Bill. The forum meets bi-monthly with a forward programme of meetings and anticipated agenda items to reflect the development stages of the project.

Published 7 May 2019
Last updated 28 May 2019 + show all updates
  1. March minutes added
  2. First published.

Related content