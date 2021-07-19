Health Education England annual report and accounts: 2020 to 2021
Annual report and accounts for Health Education England (HEE).
HEE’s annual report and accounts for 2020 to 2021 includes:
- a performance report – this provides a concise summary of:
- HEE’s work
- HEE’s purpose
- the key risks to the achievement of HEE’s objectives
- how HEE has performed during 2020 to 2021
- an accountability report – this explains HEE’s composition and governance structures and how they support the achievement of HEE’s objectives
Published 19 July 2021