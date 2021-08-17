Guide to Legislation Compliance in the Land Domain

This publication focuses on Legislation Compliance activities that are required for the safe, procurement, construction and use of Land Equipment, in line and supplementary with the direction in the Land System Safety Regulators Regulations.

The goal of the publication is to afford stakeholders to undertaking Legislation Compliance activities and follow a guide that hand rails them through the required process. This should allow the appropriate selection and consideration of the correct Legislation and standards as required to be Legally compliant with Law, Defence Policy and Regulation.

The guide is to be used as a supplement and not a replacement to the requirements already contained in Defence Policy and Regulation for the relevant equipment assessed.