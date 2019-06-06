Guidance
Guidance for domestic homicide review chairs on support for families
Guidance on support available to families bereaved by domestic homicide and how to refer to those services.
This guidance provides information for domestic homicide review (DHR) chairs on the support services available to families bereaved by domestic homicide or suicide where domestic abuse was involved. It sets out how DHR chairs can signpost or refer families to help them access these services.
