Guidance

Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Spain

A Global Support Organisation location guide.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
12 July 2023
Last updated
21 April 2026 — See all updates

Documents

Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Spain

PDF, 2.75 MB, 62 pages

Details

This Global Support Organisation location guide gives information on:

  • accommodation
  • education
  • finances and banking
  • healthcare
  • pets
  • shopping and activities
  • useful contacts
  • vehicle registration and travel
  • welcome guides
  • national support element
  • arrivals

Updates to this page

Published 12 July 2023
Last updated 21 April 2026 show all updates

  1. 'Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Spain' updated.

  2. Updated 'Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón'.

  3. Updated 'Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón'.

  4. 'Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón' updated.

  5. Updated 'Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón'.

  6. Updated: Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón.

  7. Updated: Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón

  8. 'Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón' updated.

  9. Updated: Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón.

  10. Updated Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón.

  11. Updated 'Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón'.

  12. 'Global Support Organisation overseas guides: Torrejón' updated.

  13. First published.

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