Getting help with your passport application

This leaflet has information on how you can get help renewing your passport and what you should remember when using an organisation to help you apply.

Published 13 June 2019
HM Passport Office

Getting help with your passport application: accessible version

Getting help wth your passport application: printable leaflet

The easiest and cheapest way to apply for your passport is online.

Read this leaflet to find out:

  • how to get help renewing your passport
  • what help the Post Office can give you
  • what to remember when using another organisation to help you with your application
