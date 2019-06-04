Get involved in Opportunity North East transition projects

Complete the expression of interest form and return it to opportunitynortheast.enquiries@education.gov.uk by 24 June 2019 if you’d like to put forward a proposal.

We’re looking for proposals to improve pupil outcomes through better transitions from key stage 2 to key stage 3 in north-east England. We want to hear from:

schools

multi-academy trusts

local authorities

More information about the type of proposals we’re looking for is included in the programme information.

All interested schools, trusts and local authorities who submit an expression of interest will be invited to submit outline proposals for funding by 19 July 2019, using the proposal outline document.

The strongest proposals will be funded through Opportunity North East, to test their effectiveness. This will help us learn how to help pupils achieve their potential.

We’re particularly interested in proposals that include support for the most able disadvantaged children.