Future Accommodation Model - pilot surveys
Results from the Future Accommodation Model (FAM) pilot surveys.
Documents
Details
The Ministry of Defence has been considering how it can improve the accommodation offer for Service personnel in the UK Armed Forces. The Future Accommodation Model (FAM) pilot was run at three UK military bases between 2019 and 2023 to test a new way of providing living accommodation to Service personnel and their families.
Surveys were conducted with Service personnel at the FAM Pilot sites during the pilot. The surveys were to ask Service personnel about their satisfaction with, and experiences of the FAM pilot policy.