Future Accommodation Model - pilot surveys

Results from the Future Accommodation Model (FAM) pilot surveys.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
5 November 2024

FAM pilot surveys - report

FAM pilot surveys - reference tables

FAM pilot surveys - reference tables

FAM pilot surveys - 2019 baseline questionnaire

FAM pilot surveys - 2021 and 2022 questionnaire

The Ministry of Defence has been considering how it can improve the accommodation offer for Service personnel in the UK Armed Forces. The Future Accommodation Model (FAM) pilot was run at three UK military bases between 2019 and 2023 to test a new way of providing living accommodation to Service personnel and their families.

Surveys were conducted with Service personnel at the FAM Pilot sites during the pilot. The surveys were to ask Service personnel about their satisfaction with, and experiences of the FAM pilot policy.

