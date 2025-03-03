Furniture review research: understanding Service personnel experiences
Qualitative research to understand Service personnel’s experiences of furniture provision in Service Family Accommodation and their need for a furniture provision in a modern Defence.
Documents
Details
MOD provide a furniture provision to Service personnel and their families who live in Service Family Accommodation (SFA) in the UK. MOD are undertaking a review of this furniture provision, with the aim of delivering a fair, modern and sustainable furniture provision.
To inform the review, MOD designed a qualitative research project to understand Service personnel’s experiences of using the existing furniture provision and assess their need for a furniture provision in the future. The results of this research will help MOD understand Service personnel needs for a future furniture provision, including any areas of improvement to current policy.
The research report contains the research objectives, methodology and findings.