Research and analysis

Furniture review research: understanding Service personnel experiences

Qualitative research to understand Service personnel’s experiences of furniture provision in Service Family Accommodation and their need for a furniture provision in a modern Defence.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
3 March 2025

Documents

Furniture review qualitative research: report

HTML

Details

MOD provide a furniture provision to Service personnel and their families who live in Service Family Accommodation (SFA) in the UK. MOD are undertaking a review of this furniture provision, with the aim of delivering a fair, modern and sustainable furniture provision.

To inform the review, MOD designed a qualitative research project to understand Service personnel’s experiences of using the existing furniture provision and assess their need for a furniture provision in the future. The results of this research will help MOD understand Service personnel needs for a future furniture provision, including any areas of improvement to current policy.

The research report contains the research objectives, methodology and findings.

Updates to this page

Published 3 March 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content