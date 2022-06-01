Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 31 March 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 31 March 2022
Documents
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-502-1)
PDF, 2.18 MB, 102 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-502 -2)
PDF, 1.82 MB, 43 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 017-1)
PDF, 150 KB, 48 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 017 -2)
PDF, 156 KB, 51 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 017 -3)
PDF, 101 KB, 20 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 017-4)
PDF, 118 KB, 37 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 -017-5)
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-518-1)
PDF, 111 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on ( FOI 22-518-2)
PDF, 139 KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 31 March 2022