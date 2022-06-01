FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 31 March 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 31 March 2022

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
1 June 2022

Documents

Freedom of Information request on information as to how you support the overseas territory with a Yellow Card report. (FOI 22/543)

Freedom of Information request on confirmation on whether or not and of the board members of SAGE have received any funding from bill and Melinda gates Foundation or any of his associated companys (FOI 22/576)

Freedom of Information request on Contract 1 - contact centre/call centre contracts (FOI 22/513)

Freedom of Information request on data included in the summary of Yellow Card reporting on suspected reactions to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/017)

Freedom of Information request on pay information relating to our 2021/22 pay settlement and our family friendly policies (FOI 22/518)

Freedom of Information request on access to the reported adverse events (if any) for the following medical devices: Puraplas ;Dermal Roller; Cannulas; PDO Threads (FOI 22/522)

Freedom of Information request on how many requests you have received on the quantities risk assessment and how safe the COVID-19 vaccines are (FOI 22/525)

Freedom of Information request on RMP -RobinulR 200 micrograms/ml Solution for Injection (FOI 22/573 )

Freedom of Information request on requested RMP and ERA (FOI 22/502)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-502-1)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-502 -2)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 017-1)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 017 -2)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 017 -3)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 017-4)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 -017-5)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-518-1)

Freedom of Information request on ( FOI 22-518-2)

Published 1 June 2022

