FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 31 January 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 31 January 2022

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
31 May 2022

Freedom of Information request on a copy of the Risk Management Plan for Januvia® 100 mg film-coated tablets ( FOI 22-039)

Freedom of information request on Risk Management Plan (RMP) for Zeposia (Ozanimod) MAH Bristol-Myers Squibb in the recent indication extension to Ulcerative Colitis (UC)(FOI 22/430)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-039)

PDF, 329 KB, 59 pages

Freedom of Information request on Risk Management Plan (RMP) approved for Melatonin Consilient Health 1 mg/ml oral solution (FOI 22/015)

Freedom of Information request on a weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting which summarises information received via the Yellow Card scheme and includes events with a fatal outcome (FOI 22/399)

Freedom of Information request on how the lateral flow tests work to distinguish the presence of SARS CoV2 (FOI 22/006)

Freedom of Information request on the Vaccine Analysis Prints for Flucelvax Tetra and Supemtek brands of the influenza vaccine (FOI 22/016)

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA figure for the estimated under-reporting factor (URF) for reports of vaccine adverse reactions made to the Yellow Card Scheme, specifically for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines - all brands( FOI 22/032)

Freedom of Information request on the status of ranitidine products in the UK (FOI 22/030)

Freedom of Information request on information on whether the BPC or expert groups considered specific four articles (FOI 22/041)

Freedom of Information on funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (FOI 22/035)

Freedom of Information request on . How many deaths have been recorded as a result of the measles, mumps and rubella virus infections between 2010 and 2021, specifically Priorix and M-M-RVAXPRO (FOI 22/050)

Freedom of Information request on the Vaccines Benefits Risk Working Group meetings since August 2020 and specifically the topic of 'side effects' of the Covid vaccines - has there been any mention of 'lymphocytic activity' post vaccine? (FOI 22/389)

Freedom of Information request on the original FastQ files that will confirm the batch to batch sequencing of the vaccines. (FOI 22/012)

Freedom of Information request on a weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting for the Coronavirus vaccines (FOI 22/391 – FOI 22/392)

Freedom of Information request on the reference products used for each authorised marketing authorisation (FOI 22/046)

Freedom of Information request on whether Nardil 15 mg film-coated Tablets (PL 45043/0057) is authorised for use in the UK to Neon Healthcare Limited. (FOI 22/056)

Freedom of Information request on specifications that are provided to show that the active substance and finished medicinal product are of suitable quality for the Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Janssen vaccines (FOI 22/387)

Freedom of Information request on all suspected reactions reported in association with available COVID-19 vaccines ( FOI 22/353)

Freedom of Information request on the marketing authorisation granted for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (Comirnaty) (FOI 22/393)

Freedom of Information request on a weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting for the Coronavirus vaccines (FOI 22/410)

Freedom of Information request on first batch of COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 22/022)

Freedom of Information request on the Yellow Card Scheme (FOI 22/362)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-430 -1)

PDF, 864 KB, 179 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/015-1)

PDF, 308 KB, 16 pages

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-016 -1

PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-016 -2)

PDF, 73.3 KB, 20 pages

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-016 - 3)

PDF, 69.7 KB, 27 pages

Freedom of Information request on supplier (FOI 22/350)

Freedom of Information request on death statistics (FOI 22/384)

Freedom of Information request on a marketing authorisation was granted for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine (Comirnaty) - (FOI 22/395)

