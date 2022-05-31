Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 31 January 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 31 January 2022
Documents
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-039)
PDF, 329 KB, 59 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-430 -1)
PDF, 864 KB, 179 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request (FOI 22/015-1)
PDF, 308 KB, 16 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-016 -1
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-016 -2)
PDF, 73.3 KB, 20 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-016 - 3)
PDF, 69.7 KB, 27 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 31 January 2022