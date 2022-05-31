FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 24 January 2022

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
31 May 2022

Documents

Freedom of Information on on the design or manufacturer of the wheelchair (FOI 22/121)

Freedom of Information onthe Yellow Card reporting system and how many of these deaths do you have histopathological analyses of organs, particularly heart, lung and lymph nodes (FOI 22/025)

Freedom of Information on a weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting for the Coronavirus vaccines (FOI 22/355)

Freedom of Information on a weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting for the Coronavirus vaccines (FOI 22/357 )

Freedom of Information on FOI 22/001 (FOI 22/001)

Freedom of Information (FOI 22-001-1)

Freedom of Information on a weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting for the Coronavirus vaccines (FOI 22/364 – FOI 22/365)

Freedom of Information on a weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting for the Coronavirus vaccines (FOI 22/380)

Freedom of Information for each of the approved COVID-19 vaccines. the evidence of continual monitoring carried out, and any investigations and reviews of the associated data and calculations and associated data of the positive benefit/risk (FOI 22/019 )

Freedom of Information for each a weekly summary of Yellow Card reporting for the Coronavirus vaccines (FOI 22/383)

Freedom of Information on adverse event report data for Boostrix-IPV vaccine (Pertussis/whooping cough) in pregnant women (FOI 22/003)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-003-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-003-2)

Freedom of Information on the MHRA’s continued endorsement of the various COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/018)

Freedom of Information on All Yellow Card reports from COVID-19 vaccinations for the whole of the Channel Islands (Jersey, Guernsey and associated islands)- (FOI 22/036)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-036 -1)

Freedom of information request (FOI 22-036 -2)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-036 -3)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 22-036 -4)

Freedom of information request (FOI 22-036 -5)

Details

Published 31 May 2022