Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 2 August 2021

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 21-812)

Freedom of Information request on for supporting documentation for full nucleotide base sequence for the mRNA used in both the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines (FOI 21-813)

Freedom of Information request on the main efficacy and safety results for the Phase I, II and III trials for all authorised vaccines have been submitted to MHRA (FOI 21-815)

Freedom of Information request oninformation for physicians and recipients of the vaccine, and Public Assessment Reports [PARs] for each vaccine(FOI 21-821)

Freedom of Information request on the the number of ADR's from specific geographic locations (FOI 21-780)

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines through he expedited rolling review. ( FOI 21/859)

Freedom of Information request on The temporary authorisations of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines was done through an expedited rolling review.( FOI 21/871)

Freedom Information request on number of participants received injections, with BNT162b2 and the placebo (FOI 21/902)

Freedom of Information request on the number of Yellow Card reports for Bell’s Palsy over the past 3 years (FOI 21-750)

Freedom of Information request on the details of all reactions and deaths of each individual COVID -19 vaccination each month from December 2020 for Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna (FOI 21-753)

Freedom of Information request on basis of the extended authorisation of the Innova LFT antigen test (FOI 21-765) )

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card data (FOI 21-757)

Freedom of Information request on the adverse drug reaction (ADR) reports the MHRA have received in association with the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. (FOI 21-757)

Freedom of Information request on a list of the excipients in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21-768)

Freedom of Information request on information for both the total number and the fatal number broken down into standard age ranges for Cardiac Failure and Coronary Artery Thrombosis as well as the yellow card entries (FOI-21-771)

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA exceptional use authorisations issued to DHSC and Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech for their COVID-19 rapid antigen self-tests (FOI 21/-772)

Freedom of Information request on clinical data received for the authorised vaccines (FOI 21-803)

Freedom of Information request on where MHRA income comes from (FOI 21-848)

Freedom of Information request on the vaccine Adverse Drug Reactions reports and the number of deaths statistics (FOI 21-857)

Freedom of Information request on FOI 21-846

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-765-1)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-765-2)

Freedom of Information request on adverse incident reports and records of more informal complaints and concerns from health-care professionals, specifically regarding smartphone apps that patients can use to diagnose or check their symptoms (FOI 21-786)

Freedom of Information request on the iDAP data relating to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN) and the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21-798)

Freedom of Information request on side effects have been reported though the Yellow Card scheme, from taking the vaccine, (PNEUMOVAX) (FOI 21-807)

Freedom of Information request on real time safety surveillance of all COVID-19 vaccines currently used in the UK (FOI 21-751)

Freedom of Information request on how many times have yohimbe/yohimbine, synephrine and ephedrine been reported to the Yellow Card Scheme since 2011 (FOI 21-779)

Freedom of Information request on the statistics on how many medical devices got registered with UK MHRA after the 1st grace period of May 1st 2021 and what was the class of the device (FOI 21-782)

Freedom of Information request on a summary of Yellow Card reports for the Flublok Quadrivalent vaccine and COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-808)

Freedom of Information request on any adverse reactions observed to vaccine treatment through our Yellow Card Scheme (FOI 21-882)

Freedom of Information request on ADR's, GLP, Prions, COVID-19 deaths & risk-benefit analysis (FOI 21/785)

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 6 August 2021 ( FOI 21/835)

Freedom of Information request on temporary authorisations for Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines (FOI 21/839)

Freedom of Information request on data to show that children aged between 12 and 15 with neuro and learning disabilities are more likely to get COVID-19 ( (FOI 21/841)

Freedom of Information request on death statistics (FOI 21/854)

Freedom of Information request on the Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines via the expedited rolling review and testing on vaccines (FOI/845)

