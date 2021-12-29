FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 19 July 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 19 July 2021

Freedom of Information request on clinical trials in Phenylketonurea (FOI 21/683)

FOI 21-683-1

Freedom of Information request on vaccine in phase 3 clinical trials (FOI 21/698)

Freedom of Information request on coeliac disease and COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/713)

Freedom of Information request on correspondence between the MHRA and Innova Medical and Disruptive Nanotechnologies (FOI 21/721)

Freedom of Information request on COVID-19 vaccinations for children (FOI 21/690)

Freedom of Information request on tenofovir disoproxil and emtricitabine causing lactic acidosis (FOI 21/696)

FOI 21-696-1

Freedom of Information request on deaths following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/711)

Freedom of Information request on Department of Health and Social Care lateral flow tests (FOI 21-725)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to Seqirus and Pneumovax (FOI 21/740)

FOI 21-740-1

FOI 21-740-2

FOI 21-740-3

Freedom of Information request on the clinical study report for Amitriptyline 25 mg Film-coated Tablets (PL 13606/0251) (FOI 21/746).

Freedom of Information request on changes to menstruation following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/693)

Freedom of Information request on Project Orbis (FOI 21/704)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reports for the Flublok Quadrivalent vaccine (FOI 21/794)

FOI 21-784-1

FOI 21-784-2

Freedom of Information request on reproductive toxicity from Cominarty vaccine (FOI 21/804)

Freedom of Information request on clinical trials for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/810)

Freedom of Information request on staff who have received COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/716)

Freedom of Information request on Yellow Card reports for COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/717)

Freedom of Information request on reclassification of antihistamines (FOI 21/802)

Freedom of Information request on ethylene oxide (FOI 21/814)

