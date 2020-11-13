FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 9 November 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 9 November 2020.

Published 13 November 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding Mr B Newman Veterans UK

Ref: 2020/10630 PDF, 19.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the retention policy and the instruction used to destroy documents pertaining to the vacancy of System Safety Trainer

Ref: 2020/10503 PDF, 21.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding whether MOD/War pensions recognise Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries and whole body hand arm vibration white finger

Ref: 2020/09844 PDF, 27.5KB, 3 pages

Information and questions regarding whether MDPs force uses body worn cameras

Ref: 2020/07287 PDF, 146KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the retirement age for MOD police officers

Ref: 2020/07391 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total number of reported hate crime in MDP’s constabulary each year from 1 January to 1 June 2020

Ref: 2020/07285 PDF, 125KB, 6 pages

Information regarding the number of times officers in MDP have used tasers on children aged 17 years old and younger

Ref: 2020/07547 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many PCs in the last 5 years have sustained knee injuries on duty

Ref: 2020/07625 PDF, 108KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the breakdown of all costs relating to the British Army’s podcast The Locker

Ref: 2020/08992/R/O PDF, 405KB, 12 pages

Information regarding how many soldiers have been considered for Conditional conversion between a VENG (short) and a VENG (full) by capbadge in 2019

Ref: 2020/00330 PDF, 256KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many times since 2012 has Article 189 of the Army The Promotions and Pensions Warrant 2009 been used to retire a Brigadier who has not reached the age of retirement for his corps

Ref: 2020/02126 PDF, 88KB, 3 pages

Information regarding any extensions of service granted to H Cab and RAC soldiers serving on an open engagement of 22 years during the period 2015 to 2019

Ref: 2020/01892 PDF, 54.8KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many soldiers’ applications for transfer into the SPS branch between 2015 to 2018

Ref: 2019/13772 PDF, 96.7KB, 3 pages

Question regarding if there were any offers made to Household Cavalry and RAC SNCOs to transfer from a 22 year open engagement to a VEng (full) engagement of 24 years between 2016 and 2019

Ref: 2020/00792 PDF, 93.6KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the Infantry and the Parachute Regiment for the years 2015 to 2017

Ref: 2020/01913 PDF, 196KB, 3 pages

Information regarding manuals on the number 5 field kitchen

Ref: 2020/02516 PDF, 448KB, 1 page

Information regarding manuals on the number 5 field kitchen Part 1

Ref: 2020/02516 PDF, 18.7MB, 100 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding manuals on the number 5 field kitchen Part 2

PDF, 13.3MB, 88 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the cost of the repainting of the Voyager

Ref: 2020/10457 PDF, 167KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 9 November 2020.

Published 13 November 2020