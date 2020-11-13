FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 9 November 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 9 November 2020.
Documents
Information regarding Mr B Newman Veterans UK
Ref: 2020/10630 PDF, 19.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the retention policy and the instruction used to destroy documents pertaining to the vacancy of System Safety Trainer
Ref: 2020/10503 PDF, 21.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding whether MOD/War pensions recognise Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries and whole body hand arm vibration white finger
Ref: 2020/09844 PDF, 27.5KB, 3 pages
Information and questions regarding whether MDPs force uses body worn cameras
Ref: 2020/07287 PDF, 146KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the retirement age for MOD police officers
Ref: 2020/07391 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of reported hate crime in MDP’s constabulary each year from 1 January to 1 June 2020
Ref: 2020/07285 PDF, 125KB, 6 pages
Information regarding the number of times officers in MDP have used tasers on children aged 17 years old and younger
Ref: 2020/07547 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many PCs in the last 5 years have sustained knee injuries on duty
Ref: 2020/07625 PDF, 108KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the breakdown of all costs relating to the British Army’s podcast The Locker
Ref: 2020/08992/R/O PDF, 405KB, 12 pages
Information regarding how many soldiers’ applications for transfer into the SPS branch between 2015 to 2018
Ref: 2019/13772 PDF, 96.7KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the Infantry and the Parachute Regiment for the years 2015 to 2017
Ref: 2020/01913 PDF, 196KB, 3 pages
Information regarding manuals on the number 5 field kitchen
Ref: 2020/02516 PDF, 448KB, 1 page
Information regarding manuals on the number 5 field kitchen Part 1
Ref: 2020/02516 PDF, 18.7MB, 100 pages
Information regarding manuals on the number 5 field kitchen Part 2
PDF, 13.3MB, 88 pages
Information regarding the cost of the repainting of the Voyager
Ref: 2020/10457 PDF, 167KB, 2 pages
