FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 9 December 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 9 December 2019.
Documents
Information regarding how many armed forces personnel were prescribed antidepressants
Ref: 2019/08580 PDF, 3.42MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the causes of death among UK veterans of the 1990/91 Gulf conflict
Ref: 2019/08271 PDF, 1.99MB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many 16 to 18 year olds signed up to the armed forces in the last three years
Ref: 2019/09145 PDF, 102KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the how many people have died with symptoms of hypopituitarism, pituitarism and endocrine disorders
Ref: 2019/08391 PDF, 2.17MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the murder of William Clarke, on 2 April 1977
Ref: 2019/04748 PDF, 3.34MB, 9 pages
Electronic version of 'Army general Administrative Instruction Volume 2 Chapter 78' published in March 2019
Ref: 2019/09270/10/04 PDF, 6.65MB, 199 pages
Information regarding how approximately 1000 UK sites are managed by LAN contracts
Ref: 2019/04249 PDF, 86.8KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the annual flying hours for the Voyager refuelling/transport fleet
Ref: 2019/09267 PDF, 141KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of failed drug tests in Royal Regiment of Scotland
Ref: ArmySec/FOI2019/12703/03/03 PDF, 92.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of serving personnel currently on the sex offenders' register
Ref: 2019/11539 PDF, 17.6KB, 1 page
Information regarding the number of serving armed forces subject to the sex offenders' register
Ref: 2019/12545 PDF, 71.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many members of the armed forces have failed fitness tests
Ref: 2019/09593 PDF, 33.7KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of electronics reported lost/missing or stolen by employees
Ref: 2019/08680 PDF, 122KB, 1 page
Information regarding the disposal of livestock ashes at Middlewick Ranges
Ref: 2019/08087 PDF, 4.29MB, 11 pages
Information regarding software applications and GDPR
Ref: 2019/06351 PDF, 91.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding police force PR budgets
Ref: 2019/05422 PDF, 102KB, 2 pages
Information regarding child trafficking and slavery
Ref: 2019/06268 PDF, 97.6KB, 3 pages
Information regarding procurement
Ref: 2019/06515 PDF, 91.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding stolen items from police stations and vehicles
Ref: 2019/06334 PDF, 89.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding incidents of hate crime through social media
Ref: 2019/06275 PDF, 91.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of hate crimes recorded
Ref: 2019/05405 PDF, 93.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding firearms officers
Ref: 2019/05439 PDF, 96.9KB, 3 pages
Information regarding controlling or coercive behaviour
Ref: 2019/05836 PDF, 79.8KB, 3 pages
Information regarding criminal offences between family members
Ref: 2019/05943 PDF, 88.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding offences involving indecent images
Ref: 2019/05691 PDF, 66.9KB, 3 pages
Details
