FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 November 2021 - Part 3
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 November 2021.
Documents
Information regarding reports of sexual abuse or sexual harassment MDP received from schools since 2010
Ref: 2021/03534 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
Information regarding alleged sexual offences including assault and rape recorded by the police force at schools between 2017 and 2021
Ref: 2021/03562 PDF, 85.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding reports received of football related hate crime and malicious communications online since 1 January 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/03677 PDF, 98.2KB, 2 pages
Question regarding number of financial crimes reported to MDP between 1 March 2019 and 1 March 2020
Ref: 2021/03755 PDF, 160KB, 2 pages
Question on how many police officers serving in MDP had a complaint of domestic violence made against them between 2018 to 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/03796 PDF, 78.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding allegations of domestic abused made against officers and staff from your force between 2016 to 2021
Ref: 2021/03838 PDF, 206KB, 3 pages
Information regarding racist hate crimes towards ethnic groups between 2019 to 2021
Ref: 2021/03944 PDF, 195KB, 2 pages
Information regarding contractors engaged under the Public Sector Resourcing Agreement
Ref: 2021/04433 PDF, 23.6KB, 2 pages
Question regarding how many Berlin Airlift GSMs have been awarded since they were instituted
Ref: 2021/04340 PDF, 193KB, 2 pages
Information regarding all the aid and support a British veteran and family are entitled to overseas provided by UK Government
Ref: 2021/04364 PDF, 22.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding widowed parents’ allowance
Ref: 2021/04619 PDF, 213KB, 2 pages
Information request for part 4 and further breaking down of Professional Services Expenditure
Ref: 2021/03476 PDF, 329KB, 5 pages
Information regarding when the Regional Command post and C1 Staff Officer Cadet Resources post was advertised for individuals on promotion
Ref: 2021/04462 PDF, 21.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a claim of fraud
Ref: 2021/04760 PDF, 22.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding LFSO 3217 and LFSO 3218
Ref: Army/Sec/FOI05462/W/M PDF, 1.91MB, 38 pages
Details
