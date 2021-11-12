FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 November 2021 - Part 3

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 November 2021.

Ministry of Defence
12 November 2021

Request for monthly figures between March 2019 to February 2020 for the number of vehicle thefts, reported traffic incidents, casualties, fatalities and serious injuries in reported road traffic accidents

Ref: 2021/03497 PDF, 143KB, 3 pages

Information regarding reports of sexual abuse or sexual harassment MDP received from schools since 2010

Ref: 2021/03534 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many people have died in police custody in your specific jurisdiction and locality since 1 January 1990 and other questions

Ref: 2021/03536 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding alleged sexual offences including assault and rape recorded by the police force at schools between 2017 and 2021

Ref: 2021/03562 PDF, 85.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding reports received of football related hate crime and malicious communications online since 1 January 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/03677 PDF, 98.2KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many police officers have had allegations of sexual misconduct or sexual assault made against them by the public between 2016 to 2021

Ref: 2021/03733 PDF, 95.7KB, 4 pages

Question regarding number of financial crimes reported to MDP between 1 March 2019 and 1 March 2020

Ref: 2021/03755 PDF, 160KB, 2 pages

Question on how many police officers serving in MDP had a complaint of domestic violence made against them between 2018 to 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/03796 PDF, 78.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding allegations of domestic abused made against officers and staff from your force between 2016 to 2021

Ref: 2021/03838 PDF, 206KB, 3 pages

Information regarding racist hate crimes towards ethnic groups between 2019 to 2021

Ref: 2021/03944 PDF, 195KB, 2 pages

Information regarding contractors engaged under the Public Sector Resourcing Agreement

Ref: 2021/04433 PDF, 23.6KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how many Berlin Airlift GSMs have been awarded since they were instituted

Ref: 2021/04340 PDF, 193KB, 2 pages

Information regarding all the aid and support a British veteran and family are entitled to overseas provided by UK Government

Ref: 2021/04364 PDF, 22.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding widowed parents’ allowance

Ref: 2021/04619 PDF, 213KB, 2 pages

Information request for part 4 and further breaking down of Professional Services Expenditure

Ref: 2021/03476 PDF, 329KB, 5 pages

Information regarding when the Regional Command post and C1 Staff Officer Cadet Resources post was advertised for individuals on promotion

Ref: 2021/04462 PDF, 21.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the eligibility tests that medical advisors and decision makers use to determine the level of award specifically to rules D.5 and D.6 tiers 2 and 3

Ref: 2021/04547 PDF, 22.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a claim of fraud

Ref: 2021/04760 PDF, 22.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding all recorded information concerning the annual salaries earned in 2007 by ranks in Trade Group 11 (Telegraphist) or its evolved appropriate trade

Ref: 2021/04683 PDF, 184KB, 2 pages

Information regarding LFSO 3217 and LFSO 3218

Ref: Army/Sec/FOI05462/W/M PDF, 1.91MB, 38 pages

