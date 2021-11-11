FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 November 2021 - Part 2
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 November 2021.
Documents
Request for information on media appearances by MDP in a documentary style
Ref: 2021/02000 PDF, 125KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of reported thefts of pet dogs from February 2018 to 2021
Ref: 2021/02315 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Police Officer’s holding in the office of constable
Ref: 2021/02072 PDF, 93KB, 3 pages
Information regarding an increase in illegal off roading
Ref: 2021/01772 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MDP recruitment website
Ref: 2021/02097 PDF, 131KB, 3 pages
Information regarding dating site offences
Ref: 2021/02194 PDF, 144KB, 2 pages
Information regarding car thefts in 2019 and 2020
Ref: 2021/02674 PDF, 130KB, 2 pages
Information regarding cases referred to MDP from Action Fraud between 2016 and 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/02787 PDF, 84.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a full count and disclosure of complaints
Ref: 2021/02855 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of reports of sexual misconduct against an acting member of MDP since 2016
Ref: 2021/02856 PDF, 104KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many incidents of indecent exposure were reported to police between 2017 and 2021
Ref: 2021/02854 PDF, 80.1KB, 2 pages
Request for a list of deaths of service personal from the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers since inception from 23 April 1969
Ref: 2021/04723 PDF, 189KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many applicants there were for the Inspectors Op assurance post advertised in FOSN ref 148/20
Ref: 2021/03034 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many officers are currently waiting to be trained to drive response vehicles
Ref: 2021/03150 PDF, 84.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of police within MDP broken down by ethnicity and gender
Ref: 2021/03478 PDF, 136KB, 3 pages
Information regarding MDP HR systems
Ref: 2021/03149 PDF, 121KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the total number of crimes that were screened out or closed without investigation on the same day they were reported
Ref: 2021/03481 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages
Information regarding COVID violations by police officers
Ref: 2021/03494 PDF, 79.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MDP purchases of body armour
Ref: 2021/03495 PDF, 173KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the total number of complaints of rape, sexual assault, sexual misconduct against police officers and police staff
Ref: 2021/03485 PDF, 127KB, 3 pages
Question regarding how many sexual offences were recorded by police at schools between 2016 and 2021
Ref: 2021/03484 PDF, 77.8KB, 2 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 November 2021 - Part 2.