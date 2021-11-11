FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 November 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 November 2021.

Ministry of Defence
11 November 2021

Request for breakdown on the MOD budget allocation uplift associated with increasing the UK’s stockpile of nuclear warheads from 180 to 260

Ref: 2021/03626 PDF, 125KB, 2 pages

Information regarding ex-military truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV (Pinzgauer) Vector

Ref: 2021/04154 PDF, 80.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding ex-military truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV (Pinzgauer) Vector - Annex A

Ref: 2021/04154 PDF, 6.11MB, 36 pages

Information regarding ex-military truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV (Pinzgauer) Vector - Annex B

Ref: 2021/04154 PDF, 7.06MB, 528 pages

Information regarding Land Rover Wolf LL92AA currently registered as HIG21

Ref: 2021/04875 PDF, 1.5MB, 6 pages

Information regarding the number and proportion of applicants to join the RAF as an officer who had a degree and went onto successfully completing IOTC

Ref: 2021/03851 PDF, 124KB, 3 pages

Information regarding DS (Air) Statistics

Ref: 2021/03638 PDF, 173KB, 4 pages

Information regarding ex-military Land Rover Defender TUM HS Snatch 2B including service history and maintenance records

Ref: 2021/04736 PDF, 2.54MB, 12 pages

Information regarding merlin report and details of vehicle history for Land Rover Defender Wolf PN56AA and LT96AA

Ref: 2021/04871 PDF, 3.9MB, 15 pages

Information regarding the total number of personal injury claims settled by MOD with a payment of damages and or a periodical payment order and other questions

Ref: 2021/04275 PDF, 30.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding in-year spends for each programme listed in MOD’s annual equipment plan report for the year 2020 to 2021

Ref: 2021/04175 PDF, 124KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the amount spent on purchasing flags in years 2018 to 2021

Ref: 2021/04419 PDF, 102KB, 2 pages

Information regarding merlin report and details of vehicle history for Land Rover Wolf TUL ERM LS22AA

Ref: 2021/05171 PDF, 2.51MB, 11 pages

Information regarding vehicle vag number 71831620006140

Ref: 2021/05169 PDF, 1.79MB, 7 pages

Information in reference to FOI 2020/13877 and a list of TV and filming projects the army has assisted with

Ref: 2021/03528 PDF, 541KB, 7 pages

Information regarding Land Rover registration number KB 81 AA

Ref: 2021/05543 PDF, 2.93MB, 9 pages

Information regarding the total number of crime logs or incident reports for theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the last 5 years

Ref: 2021/01437 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the gay conversion therapy and the number of people detained by MDP and arrests between 2010 and 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/01353 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many people have been arrested under suspicion of an offence under section 127 between 2018 to 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/01544 PDF, 86.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many crimes committed by those ages 16 were reported by MDP between 1 March 2020 to 1 February 2021

Ref: 2021/01700 PDF, 82.1KB, 2 pages

Question regarding have all officers and staff who joined prior to the adoption of the national vetting’s policy in 2006 been retrospectively vetted

Ref: 2021/01665 PDF, 77.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many cases of stalking were recorded by MDP between 1March 2020 and 1 February 2021

Ref: 2021/01699 PDF, 91.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding all NIHL claims made against MOD both EL and PL dating back to 2000

Ref: 2021/04599 PDF, 78KB, 2 pages

