FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 November 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 November 2021.
Request for breakdown on the MOD budget allocation uplift associated with increasing the UK’s stockpile of nuclear warheads from 180 to 260
Ref: 2021/03626 PDF, 125KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ex-military truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV (Pinzgauer) Vector
Ref: 2021/04154 PDF, 80.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ex-military truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV (Pinzgauer) Vector - Annex A
Ref: 2021/04154 PDF, 6.11MB, 36 pages
Information regarding ex-military truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV (Pinzgauer) Vector - Annex B
Ref: 2021/04154 PDF, 7.06MB, 528 pages
Information regarding Land Rover Wolf LL92AA currently registered as HIG21
Ref: 2021/04875 PDF, 1.5MB, 6 pages
Information regarding DS (Air) Statistics
Ref: 2021/03638 PDF, 173KB, 4 pages
Information regarding ex-military Land Rover Defender TUM HS Snatch 2B including service history and maintenance records
Ref: 2021/04736 PDF, 2.54MB, 12 pages
Information regarding merlin report and details of vehicle history for Land Rover Defender Wolf PN56AA and LT96AA
Ref: 2021/04871 PDF, 3.9MB, 15 pages
Information regarding in-year spends for each programme listed in MOD’s annual equipment plan report for the year 2020 to 2021
Ref: 2021/04175 PDF, 124KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the amount spent on purchasing flags in years 2018 to 2021
Ref: 2021/04419 PDF, 102KB, 2 pages
Information regarding merlin report and details of vehicle history for Land Rover Wolf TUL ERM LS22AA
Ref: 2021/05171 PDF, 2.51MB, 11 pages
Information regarding vehicle vag number 71831620006140
Ref: 2021/05169 PDF, 1.79MB, 7 pages
Information in reference to FOI 2020/13877 and a list of TV and filming projects the army has assisted with
Ref: 2021/03528 PDF, 541KB, 7 pages
Information regarding Land Rover registration number KB 81 AA
Ref: 2021/05543 PDF, 2.93MB, 9 pages
Information regarding the total number of crime logs or incident reports for theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the last 5 years
Ref: 2021/01437 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the gay conversion therapy and the number of people detained by MDP and arrests between 2010 and 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/01353 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many people have been arrested under suspicion of an offence under section 127 between 2018 to 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/01544 PDF, 86.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many crimes committed by those ages 16 were reported by MDP between 1 March 2020 to 1 February 2021
Ref: 2021/01700 PDF, 82.1KB, 2 pages
Question regarding have all officers and staff who joined prior to the adoption of the national vetting’s policy in 2006 been retrospectively vetted
Ref: 2021/01665 PDF, 77.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many cases of stalking were recorded by MDP between 1March 2020 and 1 February 2021
Ref: 2021/01699 PDF, 91.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding all NIHL claims made against MOD both EL and PL dating back to 2000
Ref: 2021/04599 PDF, 78KB, 2 pages
