FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 February 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 February 2021.

Published 12 February 2021
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the number of non-hate crimes connected to a school

Ref: 2020/13370

Information regarding BAME staff in the MDP

Ref: 2020/13373

Information regarding offences recorded between 23 March to 10 May 2020 in relation to online dating apps

Ref: 2020/13465

Information regarding the number of scheduled police misconduct hearings in 2021

Ref: 2020/13826

Information regarding road incidents along Reading Road since 2015

Ref: 2020/13587

Information regarding raid, arrest and conviction figures for cannabis possession from March to September 2020

Ref: 2020/12409

Information regarding why so many FOI requests relating to criminal offences are being rejected

Ref: 2020/12640

Information regarding the arrests of young people for supplying drugs in England and Wales

Ref: 2020/12766

Information regarding the number of officers found guilty of police misconduct

Ref: 2020/12962

Information regarding the police policy on the use of CS incapacitate gas/spray

Ref: 2020/13115

Information regarding the number of reported accidents over the last five years at the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness

Ref: 2020/12351

Ministry of Defence the numbers of personnel you have self-harmed, committed suicide and those who sought help from the NHS

Ref: 2021/00533

Information regarding the number of military working dogs destroyed since 2017

Ref: 2020/00394

Information regarding ranks serving in the RAF as a ICT

Ref: 2021/00738

Information regarding ranks serving in the RAF as a Aircraft Technician

Ref: 2021/00623

Information regarding 2,323 Tornado spares being transferred to commercial entities in Saudi Arabia in 2020

Ref: 2021/00475

Information regarding Operation Banner

Ref: 2020/07106

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Information regarding the 'Ring of Steel' cordon placed around Belfast city during 1972 to 1994

Ref: 2020/00943

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Information regarding the murder of Gerald Gardiner on 24 June 1976

Ref: c

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Information regarding the number of time ATO has been requested to assist PSNI in Northern Ireland in 2020

Ref: 2020/12518

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Published 12 February 2021

