FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 8 February 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 8 February 2021.
Documents
Information regarding the number of non-hate crimes connected to a school
Ref: 2020/13370 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information regarding BAME staff in the MDP
Ref: 2020/13373 PDF, 137KB, 4 pages
Information regarding offences recorded between 23 March to 10 May 2020 in relation to online dating apps
Ref: 2020/13465 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of scheduled police misconduct hearings in 2021
Ref: 2020/13826 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages
Information regarding road incidents along Reading Road since 2015
Ref: 2020/13587 PDF, 152KB, 3 pages
Information regarding raid, arrest and conviction figures for cannabis possession from March to September 2020
Ref: 2020/12409 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages
Information regarding why so many FOI requests relating to criminal offences are being rejected
Ref: 2020/12640 PDF, 120KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the arrests of young people for supplying drugs in England and Wales
Ref: 2020/12766 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of officers found guilty of police misconduct
Ref: 2020/12962 PDF, 174KB, 5 pages
Information regarding the police policy on the use of CS incapacitate gas/spray
Ref: 2020/13115 PDF, 702KB, 17 pages
Information regarding the number of reported accidents over the last five years at the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness
Ref: 2020/12351 PDF, 591KB, 2 pages
Ministry of Defence the numbers of personnel you have self-harmed, committed suicide and those who sought help from the NHS
Ref: 2021/00533 PDF, 735KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of military working dogs destroyed since 2017
Ref: 2020/00394 PDF, 28.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ranks serving in the RAF as a ICT
Ref: 2021/00738 PDF, 166KB, 3 pages
Information regarding ranks serving in the RAF as a Aircraft Technician
Ref: 2021/00623 PDF, 168KB, 3 pages
Information regarding 2,323 Tornado spares being transferred to commercial entities in Saudi Arabia in 2020
Ref: 2021/00475 PDF, 64.5KB, 3 pages
Information regarding Operation Banner
Ref: 2020/07106 PDF, 179KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the 'Ring of Steel' cordon placed around Belfast city during 1972 to 1994
Ref: 2020/00943 PDF, 217KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the murder of Gerald Gardiner on 24 June 1976
Ref: c PDF, 743KB, 8 pages
Information regarding the number of time ATO has been requested to assist PSNI in Northern Ireland in 2020
Ref: 2020/12518 PDF, 270KB, 2 pages
Details
