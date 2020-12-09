FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 7 December 2020
Information regarding numbers of ESLs per year across all branches since 2015 and the overall number undertaking the Future Horizon Programme
Ref: 2020/07739 PDF, 905KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the severity classifications of the scientific procedures conducted on living animals under ASPA for 2019
Ref: 2020/04630 PDF, 314KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of mice killed at Porton Down in 2019
Ref: 2020/04988 PDF, 410KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the sending of physical post by Royal Mail, Whistlr or UK Mail and other questions
Ref: 2020/05608 PDF, 416KB, 3 pages
Information regarding DSTL’s deployment of civilian to operational theatres and other questions
Ref: 2020/06472 PDF, 375KB, 2 pages
Information regarding what reseller DSTL prefers to buy their software through and other questions
Ref: 2020/07109 PDF, 921KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the number of guinea pigs killed at Porton Down in 2019
Ref: 2020/08793 PDF, 479KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of people employed by DSTL including full time and part time and other questions
Ref: 2020/08843 PDF, 687KB, 3 pages
Information rand questions regarding the financial year 2019/2020 for the aircraft Sentry E-3
Ref: 2020/12860 PDF, 72.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding what approximate percentage of UK Hydrographic Office IT services and infrastructure is in the cloud today
Ref: 2020/11396 PDF, 181KB, 5 pages
Question regarding whether the 2020/2021 employee pay review or settlement has now been finalised and implemented
Ref: 2020/11545 PDF, 147KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the details for the total facilities management services and TFM service years 1 to 3 contracts
Ref: 2020/10452 PDF, 91.1KB, 3 pages
Information regarding external training spend in the financial years 2017 to 2019 in the UK Hydrographic Office and other questions
Ref: 2020/11164 PDF, 207KB, 5 pages
Information regarding the number of people and value of all Recruitment and Retention Allowances at the UKHO
Ref: 2020/12695 PDF, 257KB, 2 pages
Questions regarding the operating systems used by UKHO
Ref: 2020/12696 PDF, 189KB, 1 page
Information regarding how much the MDP force has spent on subscriptions to Stonewall the charity in each year from 2015 to 2019
Ref: 2020/08594 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of child sex offence crimes MDP has recorded in which the alleged perpetrator is female between 2015 to 2019
Ref: 2020/08686 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many internal allegations have been made against police officers or police staff
Ref: 2020/08512 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many MDP officers are response trained and other questions
Ref: 2020/08865 PDF, 94.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many unarmed officers within the MDP are working or been granted TRA’s and other questions
Ref: 2020/08750 PDF, 93.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of times a firearm has been drawn by a police officer and other questions from 2015 to 2019
Ref: 2020/08731 PDF, 90.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many police officers within MDP are currently working under a Tailored Reasonable Adjustment (TRA) and other questions
Ref: 2020/09195 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages
Number of incidents in the last 5 years where sirens were used with no legitimate reason
Ref: 2020/09263 PDF, 79KB, 2 pages
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 7 December 2020.