FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 7 December 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 7 December 2020.

Published 9 December 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding numbers of ESLs per year across all branches since 2015 and the overall number undertaking the Future Horizon Programme

Ref: 2020/07739 PDF, 905KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the severity classifications of the scientific procedures conducted on living animals under ASPA for 2019

Ref: 2020/04630 PDF, 314KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of mice killed at Porton Down in 2019

Ref: 2020/04988 PDF, 410KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the sending of physical post by Royal Mail, Whistlr or UK Mail and other questions

Ref: 2020/05608 PDF, 416KB, 3 pages

Information regarding DSTL’s deployment of civilian to operational theatres and other questions

Ref: 2020/06472 PDF, 375KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a list of project and programmes, key deliverables and outputs, SROs for project and programmes, the timeless and stage of delivery and other questions

Ref: 2020/02916 PDF, 1.28MB, 5 pages

Information regarding what reseller DSTL prefers to buy their software through and other questions

Ref: 2020/07109 PDF, 921KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the number of guinea pigs killed at Porton Down in 2019

Ref: 2020/08793 PDF, 479KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of people employed by DSTL including full time and part time and other questions

Ref: 2020/08843 PDF, 687KB, 3 pages

Information rand questions regarding the financial year 2019/2020 for the aircraft Sentry E-3

Ref: 2020/12860 PDF, 72.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding what approximate percentage of UK Hydrographic Office IT services and infrastructure is in the cloud today

Ref: 2020/11396 PDF, 181KB, 5 pages

Question regarding whether the 2020/2021 employee pay review or settlement has now been finalised and implemented

Ref: 2020/11545 PDF, 147KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the details for the total facilities management services and TFM service years 1 to 3 contracts

Ref: 2020/10452 PDF, 91.1KB, 3 pages

Information regarding external training spend in the financial years 2017 to 2019 in the UK Hydrographic Office and other questions

Ref: 2020/11164 PDF, 207KB, 5 pages

Information regarding the number of people and value of all Recruitment and Retention Allowances at the UKHO

Ref: 2020/12695 PDF, 257KB, 2 pages

Questions regarding the operating systems used by UKHO

Ref: 2020/12696 PDF, 189KB, 1 page

Information regarding how many under 18 year olds have been arrested or charged by MDP officers due to COVID-19 restriction breaches and other questions

Ref: 2020/08333 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how much the MDP force has spent on subscriptions to Stonewall the charity in each year from 2015 to 2019

Ref: 2020/08594 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of child sex offence crimes MDP has recorded in which the alleged perpetrator is female between 2015 to 2019

Ref: 2020/08686 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many internal allegations have been made against police officers or police staff

Ref: 2020/08512 PDF, 105KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many times between 1 January 2019 to 10 July 2020 has your force arrested either the son or daughter of a serving police officer who serves in MPD

Ref: 2020/08052 PDF, 93.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many MDP officers are response trained and other questions

Ref: 2020/08865 PDF, 94.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many unarmed officers within the MDP are working or been granted TRA’s and other questions

Ref: 2020/08750 PDF, 93.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of times a firearm has been drawn by a police officer and other questions from 2015 to 2019

Ref: 2020/08731 PDF, 90.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many police officers within MDP are currently working under a Tailored Reasonable Adjustment (TRA) and other questions

Ref: 2020/09195 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages

Number of incidents in the last 5 years where sirens were used with no legitimate reason

Ref: 2020/09263 PDF, 79KB, 2 pages

