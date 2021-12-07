FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 6 December 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 December 2021
Documents
Information regarding how many total expense claims MOD processed in 2019 and 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/10630 PDF, 53.8 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many clams have been made for an award due to ME/CFS under the AFCS
Ref: 2021/10693 PDF, 668 KB, 13 pages
Information regarding RAF pensions and other entitlements paid to personnel retiring in the Trade of Telecommunications Controller
Ref: 2021/10778 PDF, 28.4 KB, 2 pages
Request for a list of service personal who have given their life in service whilst in resident in Ash Parish, Surrey, after World War 2
Ref: 2021/10847 PDF, 54.3 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding AFCS case 2022045 and the name and GMC number of the medical advisor
Ref: 2021/10876 PDF, 37.8 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding WW2 medal entitlement, award/issue date and summary of units served following deceased serviceman 341227 Sergeant Harold Heap RAF
Ref: 2021/08121 PDF, 90.8 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a formal complaint
Ref: 2021/06560 PDF, 62.6 KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding service records and full medal entitlement from both World Wars serviceman numbers 978, 750157, 741940
Ref: 2021/06581 PDF, 20.9 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD personnel who have been seconded to work with companies in the defence sector
Ref: 2021/06629 PDF, 21.6 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the medal entitlement and battalion for S/13891 James Blues Royal Highlanders
Ref: 2021/06781 PDF, 20.7 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on the number of military personnel in receipt of LOA as of 30 June 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/06823 PDF, 46.2 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding mental health related cases discontinued due to death of client and other questions
Ref: 2021/06685 PDF, 25.8 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the total number of antisemitic crimes recorded in each month of 2018 to 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/04451 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding from 2016 to present every case that a police officer. In MDP was convicted of a criminal offence and other questions
Ref: 2021/04251 PDF, 89.2 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding number of incidents of drink spiking recorded in 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/04337 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many officers have been recruited into the Marine Unit since July 2019 and other questions
Ref: 2021/04114 PDF, 153 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many officers over the rank of inspector and above have been on the formal process for capability and other questions
Ref: 2021/04778 PDF, 105 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of non-crime hate incidents recorder since 1 January 2018 to 5 May 2021
Ref: 2021/04786 PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding who is head of L&D department and other questions
Ref: 2021/04790 PDF, 107 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many police officers have been reported for drug offence from 2016 to 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2021/04454 PDF, 79.7 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding number of reports of sexual: misconduct, assault, and rape involving schools between 2015 and 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/04916 PDF, 116 KB, 3 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 December 2021