FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 6 December 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 December 2021

Ministry of Defence
7 December 2021

Information regarding how many total expense claims MOD processed in 2019 and 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/10630 PDF, 53.8 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many clams have been made for an award due to ME/CFS under the AFCS

Ref: 2021/10693 PDF, 668 KB, 13 pages

Information regarding RAF pensions and other entitlements paid to personnel retiring in the Trade of Telecommunications Controller

Ref: 2021/10778 PDF, 28.4 KB, 2 pages

Request for a list of service personal who have given their life in service whilst in resident in Ash Parish, Surrey, after World War 2

Ref: 2021/10847 PDF, 54.3 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding AFCS case 2022045 and the name and GMC number of the medical advisor

Ref: 2021/10876 PDF, 37.8 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding WW2 medal entitlement, award/issue date and summary of units served following deceased serviceman 341227 Sergeant Harold Heap RAF

Ref: 2021/08121 PDF, 90.8 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a formal complaint

Ref: 2021/06560 PDF, 62.6 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding service records and full medal entitlement from both World Wars serviceman numbers 978, 750157, 741940

Ref: 2021/06581 PDF, 20.9 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD personnel who have been seconded to work with companies in the defence sector

Ref: 2021/06629 PDF, 21.6 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the annual salaries which were applicable in 2007 after 22 years pensionable engagement by ranks in the trade of Telecommunications Controller

Ref: 2021/05792 PDF, 182 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the medal entitlement and battalion for S/13891 James Blues Royal Highlanders

Ref: 2021/06781 PDF, 20.7 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on the number of military personnel in receipt of LOA as of 30 June 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/06823 PDF, 46.2 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many staff complaints of bullying and harassment or other grievances have been made against other staff working in MOJ during 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/06779 PDF, 24.8 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding mental health related cases discontinued due to death of client and other questions

Ref: 2021/06685 PDF, 25.8 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the total number of antisemitic crimes recorded in each month of 2018 to 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/04451 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding from 2016 to present every case that a police officer. In MDP was convicted of a criminal offence and other questions

Ref: 2021/04251 PDF, 89.2 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding number of incidents of drink spiking recorded in 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/04337 PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many officers have been recruited into the Marine Unit since July 2019 and other questions

Ref: 2021/04114 PDF, 153 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many officers over the rank of inspector and above have been on the formal process for capability and other questions

Ref: 2021/04778 PDF, 105 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of non-crime hate incidents recorder since 1 January 2018 to 5 May 2021

Ref: 2021/04786 PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding who is head of L&D department and other questions

Ref: 2021/04790 PDF, 107 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many police officers have been reported for drug offence from 2016 to 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2021/04454 PDF, 79.7 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding number of reports of sexual: misconduct, assault, and rape involving schools between 2015 and 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/04916 PDF, 116 KB, 3 pages

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 December 2021

Published 7 December 2021

