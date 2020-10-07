FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 5 October 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 5 October 2020.

Published 7 October 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding the number of suicides officially recorded since the start of 2020 by serving armed forces and veterans

Ref: 2020/07671 PDF, 1.1MB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the number of currently serving UK armed forces personnel by trade, service, regular or reserve status with a medical record of asthma

Ref: 2020/09298 PDF, 825KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request regarding supply in the direction of the statics covering Royal Navy, Army, RAF and civilian manpower levels per operating base

Ref: 2020/08675 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the cost to the MOD of taxi and chauffeur driven cars for staff members in 2019 and 2020

Ref: 2020/09669 PDF, 216KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for copy of form 60/61 held in respect of West Mercia Wing Sports and Welfare Fund relevant to the year ending 31 March 2020

Ref: 2020/09711 PDF, 15.8KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Anne A: copy of form 60/61

Ref: 2020/09711 PDF, 594KB, 5 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding how many temporary agency staff were employed by the force in the financial year 2018/19

Ref: 2020/03337 PDF, 93.5KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding how many individuals have been investigated in the police force since 1 January 2015 on the grounds of extremist views, activities or associations

Ref: 2020/03248 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information and questions regarding the total cost to MDP force for the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA)

Ref: 2020/03549 PDF, 90.1KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding whether the dumb bombs used in Paveway IV are purchased separately or provided by the manufacturer (Raytheon UK) and connected to the control group at the manufacturers

Ref: 2020/09605 PDF, 428KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for copy of information of UK/SC/3712: Manufacturing Specification for jumper and utility

Ref: 2020/09842 PDF, 692KB, 22 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding how often and for what reason did the MDP attend each FE college campus in the last 3 years

Ref: 2020/03207 PDF, 88KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the number, amount and street value of pregabalin seizures each time seized by the police force between 2015 to 2020

Ref: 2020/02998 PDF, 90.4KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding how many complaints and crimes related to social media have been reported in the last 3 years and a breakdown of crimes

Ref: 2020/02957 PDF, 132KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding total number of people serving across the Army, Navy, Air Force and Royal Marines from 2015 to 2019 including reservists

Ref: 2020/08761 PDF, 798KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the number of BAME officers at the rank of Colonel Brigadier, Major General, Lieutenant General and General, split by sex and currently serving in the Army

Ref: 2020/07299 PDF, 422KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the military procedures for safeguarding

Ref: ArmySec/W/W/FOI2020/10418 PDF, 547KB, 114 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the JPA system and how many complaints have been made by junior soldiers or their parent and guardians

Ref: ArmySec/C/U/FOI2020/09410 PDF, 58.8KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding if MOD is using Oracle E-Business Suite

Ref: 2020/09411 PDF, 21.9KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the amount of GBP held in reserve for Military Pensions from 1973 to 1978

Ref: 2020/09425 PDF, 192KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the total manpower in MOD’s HR department and size of recruitment team and other questions

Ref: 2020/0297 PDF, 21.7KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the IBM tests and Government Recruiting Service

Ref: 2020/09350 PDF, 45.9KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Question regarding whether UK honoured any British or Foreign Commando soldiers from No.10 Inter Allied Troop after World War 2

Ref: 2020/09301 PDF, 323KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information regarding updated versions of the of figures MOD has for veterans receiving treatment and are in hospital for mental health issues

Ref: 2020/09231 PDF, 205KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding how many article 59’s have been made during the period of August 2018 to 1 September 2020 and other questions

Ref: 2020/08940 PDF, 21.4KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information of a full copy of instructions issued by the GRS and JFC or civil service HR to the MOD

Ref: 2020/08320 PDF, 55KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding how many civil servants made complaints of them suffering from racial discrimination by other members of staff in MOD from 2018 to 2020

Ref: 2020/09160 PDF, 21.1KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Request for information regarding MOD’s spending and transparency data for May 2020

Ref: 2020/08998 PDF, 214KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Published 7 October 2020