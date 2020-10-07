FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 5 October 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 5 October 2020.
Documents
Information regarding the number of suicides officially recorded since the start of 2020 by serving armed forces and veterans
Ref: 2020/07671 PDF, 1.1MB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the number of currently serving UK armed forces personnel by trade, service, regular or reserve status with a medical record of asthma
Ref: 2020/09298 PDF, 825KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request regarding supply in the direction of the statics covering Royal Navy, Army, RAF and civilian manpower levels per operating base
Ref: 2020/08675 PDF, 87.6KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the cost to the MOD of taxi and chauffeur driven cars for staff members in 2019 and 2020
Ref: 2020/09669 PDF, 216KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for copy of form 60/61 held in respect of West Mercia Wing Sports and Welfare Fund relevant to the year ending 31 March 2020
Ref: 2020/09711 PDF, 15.8KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Anne A: copy of form 60/61
Ref: 2020/09711 PDF, 594KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding how many temporary agency staff were employed by the force in the financial year 2018/19
Ref: 2020/03337 PDF, 93.5KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding how many individuals have been investigated in the police force since 1 January 2015 on the grounds of extremist views, activities or associations
Ref: 2020/03248 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information and questions regarding the total cost to MDP force for the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA)
Ref: 2020/03549 PDF, 90.1KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding whether the dumb bombs used in Paveway IV are purchased separately or provided by the manufacturer (Raytheon UK) and connected to the control group at the manufacturers
Ref: 2020/09605 PDF, 428KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for copy of information of UK/SC/3712: Manufacturing Specification for jumper and utility
Ref: 2020/09842 PDF, 692KB, 22 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding how often and for what reason did the MDP attend each FE college campus in the last 3 years
Ref: 2020/03207 PDF, 88KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the number, amount and street value of pregabalin seizures each time seized by the police force between 2015 to 2020
Ref: 2020/02998 PDF, 90.4KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding how many complaints and crimes related to social media have been reported in the last 3 years and a breakdown of crimes
Ref: 2020/02957 PDF, 132KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding total number of people serving across the Army, Navy, Air Force and Royal Marines from 2015 to 2019 including reservists
Ref: 2020/08761 PDF, 798KB, 3 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the number of BAME officers at the rank of Colonel Brigadier, Major General, Lieutenant General and General, split by sex and currently serving in the Army
Ref: 2020/07299 PDF, 422KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the military procedures for safeguarding
Ref: ArmySec/W/W/FOI2020/10418 PDF, 547KB, 114 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the JPA system and how many complaints have been made by junior soldiers or their parent and guardians
Ref: ArmySec/C/U/FOI2020/09410 PDF, 58.8KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding if MOD is using Oracle E-Business Suite
Ref: 2020/09411 PDF, 21.9KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the amount of GBP held in reserve for Military Pensions from 1973 to 1978
Ref: 2020/09425 PDF, 192KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the total manpower in MOD’s HR department and size of recruitment team and other questions
Ref: 2020/0297 PDF, 21.7KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the IBM tests and Government Recruiting Service
Ref: 2020/09350 PDF, 45.9KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Question regarding whether UK honoured any British or Foreign Commando soldiers from No.10 Inter Allied Troop after World War 2
Ref: 2020/09301 PDF, 323KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information regarding updated versions of the of figures MOD has for veterans receiving treatment and are in hospital for mental health issues
Ref: 2020/09231 PDF, 205KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding how many article 59’s have been made during the period of August 2018 to 1 September 2020 and other questions
Ref: 2020/08940 PDF, 21.4KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information of a full copy of instructions issued by the GRS and JFC or civil service HR to the MOD
Ref: 2020/08320 PDF, 55KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding how many civil servants made complaints of them suffering from racial discrimination by other members of staff in MOD from 2018 to 2020
Ref: 2020/09160 PDF, 21.1KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Request for information regarding MOD’s spending and transparency data for May 2020
Ref: 2020/08998 PDF, 214KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 5 October 2020.