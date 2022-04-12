FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 4 April 2022 (Part 3)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 April 2022.

Ministry of Defence
12 April 2022

Social media policy for all ranks, and any further guidance pertaining to social media that may be issued as required and other questions

Ref: 2021/07412 PDF, 149 KB, 4 pages

Information on recent report released by the Pentagon about one of its social media posts

Ref: 2021/03723 PDF, 28 KB, 2 pages

MOD’s total spend on social media marketing between January 2021 and May 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/06228 PDF, 118 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding request on the social media policies provided for the Royal Navy and RAF

Ref: 2021/08924 PDF, 2.59 MB, 12 pages

Information regarding serving soldier posting classified documents on the forum for the video game War Thunder

Ref: 2021/10217 PDF, 520 KB, 18 pages

Material on Defence Notices (“D-notices”) issued to the press or publishers between 1953 and 1959

Ref: 2021/10483 PDF, 26.6 KB, 2 pages

How does UK MOD (and UK Strategic Command) to pay tribute to, foster, and promote its military culture and history by these culture building collections

Ref: 2021/10551/10591 PDF, 69.4 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the annual operating budget of the BFPO over the last 5 years

Ref: 2021/10585 PDF, 40.3 KB, 2 pages

Question on whether DESA had HMS Ariadne’s ship’s bell in its possession at any time since HMS Ariadne (F72) paid off in 1992

Ref: 2021/10614 PDF, 29.8 KB, 2 pages

Bill of Sale and list of parts for several aircraft and spares from MOD

Ref: 2021/14776 PDF, 646 KB, 2 pages

Information on the disposal of RAF uniforms after an end of life

Ref: 2022/01317 PDF, 39 KB, 2 pages

Information on the sale of Operational Ration Packs to the civilian retail market

Ref: 2022/00899 PDF, 53.4 KB, 2 pages

Information on a list of current MOD railways in the UK

Ref: 2022/01200 PDF, 2.26 MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the company currently manufacturing the cavalry boots for the Queen’s mounted guard

Ref: 2022/01275 PDF, 1.74 MB, 2 pages

Information about Defence support contracts: Contract No: MSS/023 - Date of contract award decision: 22.2.2017

Ref: 2022/02058 PDF, 33.6 KB, 2 pages

Information on TUM Wolf registration LW 64 AA

Ref: 2022/02292 PDF, 136 KB, 2 pages

Information on TUM Wolf registration LW 64 AA Annex A to E

Ref: 2022/02292 PDF, 2.17 MB, 6 pages

Information on the unit service history and any other details for Land Rover (TUL) Wolf FFR Winter/Water

Ref: 2021/02554 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Information on the unit service history and any other details for Land Rover (TUL) Wolf FFR Winter/Water Annex A to E

Ref: 2021/02554 PDF, 270 KB, 6 pages

Information on the unit service history and any other details for Land Rover (TUL) Wolf FFR Winter/Water registration number PF 71 AA

Ref: 2021/02807 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

Information on the unit service history and any other details for Land Rover (TUL) Wolf FFR Winter/Water registration number PF 71 AA Annex A to E

Ref: 2021/02807 PDF, 271 KB, 6 pages

Name of unions which are signatories to UKHO main collective agreement covering pay and condition and other questions

Ref: 2022/02986 PDF, 325 KB, 4 pages

