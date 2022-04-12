FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 4 April 2022 (Part 3)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 April 2022.
Documents
Social media policy for all ranks, and any further guidance pertaining to social media that may be issued as required and other questions
Ref: 2021/07412 PDF, 149 KB, 4 pages
Information on recent report released by the Pentagon about one of its social media posts
Ref: 2021/03723 PDF, 28 KB, 2 pages
MOD’s total spend on social media marketing between January 2021 and May 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/06228 PDF, 118 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding request on the social media policies provided for the Royal Navy and RAF
Ref: 2021/08924 PDF, 2.59 MB, 12 pages
Information regarding serving soldier posting classified documents on the forum for the video game War Thunder
Ref: 2021/10217 PDF, 520 KB, 18 pages
Material on Defence Notices (“D-notices”) issued to the press or publishers between 1953 and 1959
Ref: 2021/10483 PDF, 26.6 KB, 2 pages
How does UK MOD (and UK Strategic Command) to pay tribute to, foster, and promote its military culture and history by these culture building collections
Ref: 2021/10551/10591 PDF, 69.4 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the annual operating budget of the BFPO over the last 5 years
Ref: 2021/10585 PDF, 40.3 KB, 2 pages
Question on whether DESA had HMS Ariadne’s ship’s bell in its possession at any time since HMS Ariadne (F72) paid off in 1992
Ref: 2021/10614 PDF, 29.8 KB, 2 pages
Bill of Sale and list of parts for several aircraft and spares from MOD
Ref: 2021/14776 PDF, 646 KB, 2 pages
Information on the disposal of RAF uniforms after an end of life
Ref: 2022/01317 PDF, 39 KB, 2 pages
Information on the sale of Operational Ration Packs to the civilian retail market
Ref: 2022/00899 PDF, 53.4 KB, 2 pages
Information on a list of current MOD railways in the UK
Ref: 2022/01200 PDF, 2.26 MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the company currently manufacturing the cavalry boots for the Queen’s mounted guard
Ref: 2022/01275 PDF, 1.74 MB, 2 pages
Information about Defence support contracts: Contract No: MSS/023 - Date of contract award decision: 22.2.2017
Ref: 2022/02058 PDF, 33.6 KB, 2 pages
Information on TUM Wolf registration LW 64 AA
Ref: 2022/02292 PDF, 136 KB, 2 pages
Information on TUM Wolf registration LW 64 AA Annex A to E
Ref: 2022/02292 PDF, 2.17 MB, 6 pages
Information on the unit service history and any other details for Land Rover (TUL) Wolf FFR Winter/Water
Ref: 2021/02554 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Information on the unit service history and any other details for Land Rover (TUL) Wolf FFR Winter/Water Annex A to E
Ref: 2021/02554 PDF, 270 KB, 6 pages
Information on the unit service history and any other details for Land Rover (TUL) Wolf FFR Winter/Water registration number PF 71 AA
Ref: 2021/02807 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
Information on the unit service history and any other details for Land Rover (TUL) Wolf FFR Winter/Water registration number PF 71 AA Annex A to E
Ref: 2021/02807 PDF, 271 KB, 6 pages
Name of unions which are signatories to UKHO main collective agreement covering pay and condition and other questions
Ref: 2022/02986 PDF, 325 KB, 4 pages
