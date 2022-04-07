FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 4 April 2022 (Part 2)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 April 2022.

Ministry of Defence
7 April 2022

Information regarding paper work from Teams meeting on 4 October 2021 regarding an on-going compensation case

Ref: 2022/01589 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages

What guidance documents or handbooks are given to Veterans UK by DBS

Ref: 2022/01579 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

List of the medical advisors with GMC or other professional registration number used by Veterans UK and other questions

Ref: 2022/01390 PDF, 127 KB, 3 pages

Number of formal complaints made by veterans, widows and serving military personnel about Veterans UK

Ref: 2022/01294 PDF, 86.9 KB, 2 pages

Request for medal entitlement, date issued and a copy of the WW2 medal card

Ref: 2022/01502 PDF, 246 KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Medal entitlement for former RAF serviceman 1078305

Ref: 2022/01448 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages

Medal entitlement date issued and a copy of the WW2 medal card for 98046

Ref: 2022/01894 PDF, 569 KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

How many AFCS Tier 1 Tribunals have taken place over the last year and other questions

Ref: 2022/01877 PDF, 74.1 KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Total numbers of Staff employed within 38 (Irish) Brigade that are currently suspended, not including Northern Ireland Security Guard Service staff and other questions

Ref: 2022/01715 PDF, 146 KB, 2 pages

The total amount of bonus payments made to Veterans UK Medical Advisors over the last 2 financial years and other questions

Ref: 2022/01656 and 2022/01656 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages

Who received bonus payments in Veterans UK in the last financial year and other questions

Ref: 2022/01653 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding cases of the online grooming, or sexual exploitation, of children on video-sharing platforms (VSPs) that have been reported to MDP between 1 January 2017 and 24 January 2022

Ref: 2021/00988 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding all Location Allowances paid for sites protected by MOD Police

Ref: 2021/00744 PDF, 84.4 KB, 2 pages

How many sexual misconduct claims have been made against members of MDP force over the last four years, 2018 to present 2022 and other questions

Ref: 2021/00742 PDF, 87.9 KB, 3 pages

Question on whether MDP record which part(s) of the body a conducted energy device makes contact with when discharged and other questions

Ref: 2021/00841 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages

The number of serving police officers who were accused of sexual harassment in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/00797 PDF, 83.7 KB, 3 pages

Request for copies in relation to the bombing of the Mountainview Tavern on 5 April 1975 in Belfast

Ref: 2021/07560 PDF, 4.81 MB, 23 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Data on UK troop levels during Operation Banner

Ref: 2021/14107 PDF, 365 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the West Belfast tour 1 Kings for the dates 7 to 21 July 1972

Ref: 2021/04447 PDF, 17.4 MB, 104 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

