FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 4 April 2022 (Part 2)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 4 April 2022.
Documents
Information regarding paper work from Teams meeting on 4 October 2021 regarding an on-going compensation case
Ref: 2022/01589 PDF, 127 KB, 2 pages
What guidance documents or handbooks are given to Veterans UK by DBS
Ref: 2022/01579 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
List of the medical advisors with GMC or other professional registration number used by Veterans UK and other questions
Ref: 2022/01390 PDF, 127 KB, 3 pages
Number of formal complaints made by veterans, widows and serving military personnel about Veterans UK
Ref: 2022/01294 PDF, 86.9 KB, 2 pages
Request for medal entitlement, date issued and a copy of the WW2 medal card
Ref: 2022/01502 PDF, 246 KB, 2 pages
Medal entitlement for former RAF serviceman 1078305
Ref: 2022/01448 PDF, 124 KB, 2 pages
Medal entitlement date issued and a copy of the WW2 medal card for 98046
Ref: 2022/01894 PDF, 569 KB, 3 pages
How many AFCS Tier 1 Tribunals have taken place over the last year and other questions
Ref: 2022/01877 PDF, 74.1 KB, 1 page
The total amount of bonus payments made to Veterans UK Medical Advisors over the last 2 financial years and other questions
Ref: 2022/01656 and 2022/01656 PDF, 125 KB, 2 pages
Who received bonus payments in Veterans UK in the last financial year and other questions
Ref: 2022/01653 PDF, 119 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding all Location Allowances paid for sites protected by MOD Police
Ref: 2021/00744 PDF, 84.4 KB, 2 pages
How many sexual misconduct claims have been made against members of MDP force over the last four years, 2018 to present 2022 and other questions
Ref: 2021/00742 PDF, 87.9 KB, 3 pages
Question on whether MDP record which part(s) of the body a conducted energy device makes contact with when discharged and other questions
Ref: 2021/00841 PDF, 123 KB, 2 pages
The number of serving police officers who were accused of sexual harassment in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/00797 PDF, 83.7 KB, 3 pages
Request for copies in relation to the bombing of the Mountainview Tavern on 5 April 1975 in Belfast
Ref: 2021/07560 PDF, 4.81 MB, 23 pages
Data on UK troop levels during Operation Banner
Ref: 2021/14107 PDF, 365 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the West Belfast tour 1 Kings for the dates 7 to 21 July 1972
Ref: 2021/04447 PDF, 17.4 MB, 104 pages
