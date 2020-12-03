FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 November 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 November 2020.
Documents
Information regarding the number of animals used, the species of those animals and the number of procedures conducted at DSTL under ASPA in 2019
Ref: 2020/00999 PDF, 364KB, 2 pages
Information regarding suppliers for MFDs/MPS and other questions
Ref: 2020/03644 PDF, 616KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many animals were killed at Porton Down in 2019
Ref: 2020/03803 PDF, 422KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the telephony system, phone provider and procurement vehicles at DSTL
Ref: 2020/04272 PDF, 586KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of mice killed at Porton Down in 2019
Ref: 2020/04988 PDF, 410KB, 2 pages
Question regarding whether DSTL send physical post by Royal Mail, Whistl or UK Mail
Ref: 2020/05608 PDF, 416KB, 3 pages
Information regarding DSTL’s deployment of civilians to operational theatres and other questions
Ref: 2020/06472 PDF, 375KB, 2 pages
Request for information for a copy of any service records and history on the ex-MOD vehicle Landrover 110 hardtop FFR 14KF03
Ref: 2020/10975 PDF, 660KB, 8 pages
Information regarding service records for Land Rover LS 97 AA
Ref: 2020/11444 PDF, 455KB, 7 pages
Information regarding how many female AFO’s over the age of 50 in the MDP force
Ref: 2020/07628 PDF, 89.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding statistics broken down by year and ethnicity for the last 5 years April to March for stop and account and stop and search
Ref: 2020/07869 PDF, 138KB, 6 pages
Information regarding how many times since the Coronavirus Act came into force till 6 July has MDP used schedule 21 and other questions
Ref: 2020/07834 PDF, 96.9KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many armed officers are there employed in the force and other questions regarding BAME officers
Ref: 2020/08049 PDF, 97KB, 2 pages
Request for Information regarding a Land Rover Defender TUL(HS) vehicle including details from the Merlin system and other subsequent source
Ref: 2020/11418 PDF, 350KB, 7 pages
Data tables that include all the charts included in the Equipment Plan 2019 financial summary document
Ref: 2020/02859 PDF, 188KB, 2 pages
Data tables that include all the charts included in the Equipment Plan 2019 financial summary document
Ref: 2020/02859 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 46.2KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding Commonwealth soldiers or service personnel that have died in service specifically those from Fiji and Nepal (Gurkhas)
Ref: 2020/12094 PDF, 26.5KB, 3 pages
Information regarding a record of all costs that have been incurred as a result of working from home between 1 January 2020 to 5 May 2020
Ref: 2020/11678 PDF, 19.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding full medal entitlement for WW2 soldier 232092 Pte A.V.E Manser royal Engineers
Ref: 2020/11950 PDF, 186KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many Reserves Forces Pension Scheme pensioners are currently receiving pensions
Ref: 2020/12030 PDF, 26.6KB, 2 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 November 2020.