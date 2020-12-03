FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 November 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 November 2020.

Published 3 December 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Information regarding the number of animals used, the species of those animals and the number of procedures conducted at DSTL under ASPA in 2019

Ref: 2020/00999 PDF, 364KB, 2 pages

Information regarding suppliers for MFDs/MPS and other questions

Ref: 2020/03644 PDF, 616KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many animals were killed at Porton Down in 2019

Ref: 2020/03803 PDF, 422KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the telephony system, phone provider and procurement vehicles at DSTL

Ref: 2020/04272 PDF, 586KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the severity classifications of the scientific procedures conducted on living animals for 2019 and number of procedures, animals and species involved

Ref: 2020/04630 PDF, 314KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of mice killed at Porton Down in 2019

Ref: 2020/04988 PDF, 410KB, 2 pages

Question regarding whether DSTL send physical post by Royal Mail, Whistl or UK Mail

Ref: 2020/05608 PDF, 416KB, 3 pages

Information regarding DSTL’s deployment of civilians to operational theatres and other questions

Ref: 2020/06472 PDF, 375KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the vehicle service history-maint records-mods and repairs-cast date of vehicle former Royal Marines Land Rover 90 wolf PG 08 AA

Ref: 2020/12201 PDF, 258KB, 7 pages

Request for information for a copy of any service records and history on the ex-MOD vehicle Landrover 110 hardtop FFR 14KF03

Ref: 2020/10975 PDF, 660KB, 8 pages

Information regarding service records for Land Rover LS 97 AA

Ref: 2020/11444 PDF, 455KB, 7 pages

Information regarding how many female AFO’s over the age of 50 in the MDP force

Ref: 2020/07628 PDF, 89.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding statistics broken down by year and ethnicity for the last 5 years April to March for stop and account and stop and search

Ref: 2020/07869 PDF, 138KB, 6 pages

Information regarding how many times since the Coronavirus Act came into force till 6 July has MDP used schedule 21 and other questions

Ref: 2020/07834 PDF, 96.9KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of officers who took leave for depression, anxiety, stress or post-traumatic stress between financial year April 6 2019 to April 5 2020

Ref: 2020/07908 PDF, 90.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many armed officers are there employed in the force and other questions regarding BAME officers

Ref: 2020/08049 PDF, 97KB, 2 pages

Request for Information regarding a Land Rover Defender TUL(HS) vehicle including details from the Merlin system and other subsequent source

Ref: 2020/11418 PDF, 350KB, 7 pages

Data tables that include all the charts included in the Equipment Plan 2019 financial summary document

Ref: 2020/02859 PDF, 188KB, 2 pages

Data tables that include all the charts included in the Equipment Plan 2019 financial summary document

Ref: 2020/02859 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 46.2KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding the medal entitlement for the soldier George Gibson Stuart 1566999 Royal Artillery who died on September 1944 whilst on active service

Ref: 2020/11807 PDF, 214KB, 1 page

Information regarding the complete medal entitlement and summary of units served in for the deceased serviceman 4028825 WO2 Archibald Horton Royal Artillery latterly of the Kings Shropshire Light Infantry

Ref: 2020/11828 PDF, 22.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Commonwealth soldiers or service personnel that have died in service specifically those from Fiji and Nepal (Gurkhas)

Ref: 2020/12094 PDF, 26.5KB, 3 pages

Information regarding a record of all costs that have been incurred as a result of working from home between 1 January 2020 to 5 May 2020

Ref: 2020/11678 PDF, 19.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding full medal entitlement for WW2 soldier 232092 Pte A.V.E Manser royal Engineers

Ref: 2020/11950 PDF, 186KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many Reserves Forces Pension Scheme pensioners are currently receiving pensions

Ref: 2020/12030 PDF, 26.6KB, 2 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 November 2020.

Published 3 December 2020

Brexit transition

29 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021