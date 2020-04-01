FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 March 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 March 2020.
Documents
Information regarding how many of Trident missiles have been considered successful, partially successful and unsuccessful
Ref: 2019/02461 PDF, 79.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding copies of all communications sent and received by special adviser James Wild between 1 January 2017
Ref: 2019/07474 PDF, 77.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of employees within the organisation between 16 to 18 years old
Ref: 2019/01174 PDF, 176KB, 1 page
Information regarding the Royal Navy Nuclear Submarine capability
Ref: 2019/00843 PDF, 60.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many Artificer Electronics' trained individuals were commissioned through the Late Entry Officer route into the REME
Ref: 2019/09928 PDF, 84.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding non-specialist vacancies and RAMC applicants over the last 3 years
Ref: 2019/11233 PDF, 90.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a list of file volumes with 'Wellcome', in the title
Ref: 2020/02299 PDF, 523KB, 2 pages
Request for a copy of DC/MS4440: manufacturing specification for smock parachutists
Ref: 2020/01025 PDF, 6.54MB, 26 pages
Information regarding copies of manufacturing specifications of combat clothing
Ref: 2020/00188 PDF, 7.2MB, 30 pages
Information regarding plans of depot at the former Central Engineer Park (CEP) Long Marston, Warwickshire
Ref: 2019/13171 PDF, 5.91MB, 3 pages
Information regarding a copy of the Operations & Maintenance Manual for an HGI Cormorant Generator as built by Harrington Generators 1/4
Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 76.3KB, 1 page
Information regarding a copy of the Operations & Maintenance Manual for an HGI Cormorant Generator as built by Harrington Generators 2/4
Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 8.04MB, 114 pages
Information regarding a copy of the Operations & Maintenance Manual for an HGI Cormorant Generator as built by Harrington Generators 3/4
Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 5.37MB, 153 pages
Information regarding a copy of the Operations & Maintenance Manual for an HGI Cormorant Generator as built by Harrington Generators 4/4
Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 2.46MB, 66 pages
Information regarding MOD guidance on how to identify far-right extremist soldiers
Ref: 2020/00052 PDF, 94.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the organisation of the ICT department 1/2
Ref: 2019/06236 PDF, 100KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the organisation of the ICT department 2/2
Ref: 2019/06236 PDF, 412KB, 1 page
Information regarding the UK Hydrographic Office's directly employed staff
Ref: 2019/12428 PDF, 68.9KB, 3 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 March 2020.