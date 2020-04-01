FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 March 2020

FOI release

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 March 2020.

Published 1 April 2020
Information regarding how the handwritten sealed letters by the new Prime Minister are transferred to the nuclear submarine which is at sea at the time

Ref: 2019/08358 PDF, 78.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many of Trident missiles have been considered successful, partially successful and unsuccessful

Ref: 2019/02461 PDF, 79.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding copies of all communications sent and received by special adviser James Wild between 1 January 2017

Ref: 2019/07474 PDF, 77.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of employees within the organisation between 16 to 18 years old

Ref: 2019/01174 PDF, 176KB, 1 page

Information regarding the Royal Navy Nuclear Submarine capability

Ref: 2019/00843 PDF, 60.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how may RA Sergeants/Staff Sergeants and Warrant Officers were offered the opportunity to transfer from an Open Engagement to a Versatile Engagement from 2008 to 2017

Ref: 2019/09137 PDF, 107KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many Artificer Electronics' trained individuals were commissioned through the Late Entry Officer route into the REME in the 5 year period to 2018/19

Ref: 2019/11169 PDF, 85KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many Artificer Electronics' trained individuals were commissioned through the Late Entry Officer route into the REME

Ref: 2019/09928 PDF, 84.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding non-specialist vacancies and RAMC applicants over the last 3 years

Ref: 2019/11233 PDF, 90.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a list of file volumes with 'Wellcome', in the title

Ref: 2020/02299 PDF, 523KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of DC/MS4440: manufacturing specification for smock parachutists

Ref: 2020/01025 PDF, 6.54MB, 26 pages

Information regarding copies of manufacturing specifications of combat clothing

Ref: 2020/00188 PDF, 7.2MB, 30 pages

Information regarding plans of depot at the former Central Engineer Park (CEP) Long Marston, Warwickshire

Ref: 2019/13171 PDF, 5.91MB, 3 pages

Information regarding a copy of the Operations & Maintenance Manual for an HGI Cormorant Generator as built by Harrington Generators 1/4

Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 76.3KB, 1 page

Information regarding a copy of the Operations & Maintenance Manual for an HGI Cormorant Generator as built by Harrington Generators 2/4

Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 8.04MB, 114 pages

Information regarding a copy of the Operations & Maintenance Manual for an HGI Cormorant Generator as built by Harrington Generators 3/4

Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 5.37MB, 153 pages

Information regarding a copy of the Operations & Maintenance Manual for an HGI Cormorant Generator as built by Harrington Generators 4/4

Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 2.46MB, 66 pages

Information regarding MOD guidance on how to identify far-right extremist soldiers

Ref: 2020/00052 PDF, 94.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the organisation of the ICT department 1/2

Ref: 2019/06236 PDF, 100KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the organisation of the ICT department 2/2

Ref: 2019/06236 PDF, 412KB, 1 page

Information regarding the UK Hydrographic Office's directly employed staff

Ref: 2019/12428 PDF, 68.9KB, 3 pages

