FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 December 2019
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 December 2019.
Documents
Information regarding the 5G spectrum
Ref: FOI2019/06048 PDF, 88.3KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the total number of personal data incidents reported
Ref: FOI2019/10370 PDF, 75.4KB, 2 pages
Request for information on the guide AESP 5800-H-292-412 Annex A
Ref: FOI2019/09718 PDF, 1.75MB, 80 pages
Request for information on the guide AESP 5800-H-292-412
Ref: FOI2019/09718 PDF, 76KB, 1 page
Request regarding resourcing non-permanent staff and frameworks used to secure these resources
Ref: FOI2019/10846 PDF, 116KB, 1 page
Information request on total number of staff and SCS1 staff and other information related to the finance department
Ref: FOI2019/10812 PDF, 173KB, 2 pages
Information regarding dates for Joint Warrior exercises due in 2020
Ref: FOI2019/11496 PDF, 38.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Royal Navy and enhanced DBS checks
Ref: FOI2019/10664 PDF, 215KB, 8 pages
Information regarding thegazette.co.uk and Rear Admiral Andrew Betton’s new appointment
Ref: FOI2019/10937 PDF, 38.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many service personnel have been prescribed opioid painkillers and are treated for opioid addiction
Ref: FOI2019/09825 PDF, 124KB, 2 pages
Request regarding information on if a Royal Marines Young Officer fails tests
Ref: FOI2019/10819 PDF, 43.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many Royal Navy ships have reported a problem with bed bugs onboard in the past 3 years
Ref: FOI2019/10396 PDF, 45.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Atlas A400M
Ref: FOI2019/09144 PDF, 144KB, 2 pages
Information regarding aircraft movements at RAF Kirknewton
Ref: FOI2019/10203 PDF, 169KB, 2 pages
Information regarding RAF displays
Ref: FOI2019/09271 PDF, 180KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many candidates by rank were considered for a commission at each annual RAC LE Commissions Board between 2016 and 2018
Ref: FOI2019/04372 PDF, 95KB, 2 pages
Information regarding REME promotions
Ref: FOI2019/04952 PDF, 79KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the percentage of those considered for conversion in the REME between 2016 and 2018
Ref: FOI2019/05872 PDF, 70.4KB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAPTC transfers
Ref: FOI2019/05621 PDF, 100KB, 3 pages
Request for information regarding RAPTC promotions
Ref: FOI2019/04719 PDF, 79.1KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the promotion criteria in the QGS and the number of QGS Sgts eligible for selection for promotion between 2011 to 2018
Ref: FOI2019/03425 PDF, 92.6KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many soldiers applications for transfer were successful between 2015 to 2018
Ref: FOI2019/02652 PDF, 69.5KB, 3 pages
