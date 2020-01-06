FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 December 2019

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 December 2019.

Information regarding the 5G spectrum

Ref: FOI2019/06048 PDF, 88.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the total number of personal data incidents reported

Ref: FOI2019/10370 PDF, 75.4KB, 2 pages

Request for information on the guide AESP 5800-H-292-412 Annex A

Ref: FOI2019/09718 PDF, 1.75MB, 80 pages

Request for information on the guide AESP 5800-H-292-412

Ref: FOI2019/09718 PDF, 76KB, 1 page

Request regarding resourcing non-permanent staff and frameworks used to secure these resources

Ref: FOI2019/10846 PDF, 116KB, 1 page

Information request on total number of staff and SCS1 staff and other information related to the finance department

Ref: FOI2019/10812 PDF, 173KB, 2 pages

Information regarding dates for Joint Warrior exercises due in 2020

Ref: FOI2019/11496 PDF, 38.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Royal Navy and enhanced DBS checks

Ref: FOI2019/10664 PDF, 215KB, 8 pages

Information regarding thegazette.co.uk and Rear Admiral Andrew Betton’s new appointment

Ref: FOI2019/10937 PDF, 38.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many service personnel have been prescribed opioid painkillers and are treated for opioid addiction

Ref: FOI2019/09825 PDF, 124KB, 2 pages

Request regarding information on if a Royal Marines Young Officer fails tests

Ref: FOI2019/10819 PDF, 43.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many Royal Navy ships have reported a problem with bed bugs onboard in the past 3 years

Ref: FOI2019/10396 PDF, 45.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Atlas A400M

Ref: FOI2019/09144 PDF, 144KB, 2 pages

Information regarding aircraft movements at RAF Kirknewton

Ref: FOI2019/10203 PDF, 169KB, 2 pages

Information regarding RAF displays

Ref: FOI2019/09271 PDF, 180KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the RAF’s Op Herrick troop roulement and aeromedical casualty evacuation flights landing and taking off at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan between 2005 and October 2014

Ref: FOI2019/10178 PDF, 272KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of soldiers’ applications for transfer into the Intelligence Corps, and the number of successful applicants between 2015 to 2018

Ref: FOI2019/06920 PDF, 99.2KB, 3 pages

Information from 2018 regarding the number of applications for LE commissions in the Royal Artillery and how many attended the LECB and the number of graduates of the Gunnery Career Course

Ref: FOI2019/04092 PDF, 95.8KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many candidates by rank were considered for a commission at each annual RAC LE Commissions Board between 2016 and 2018

Ref: FOI2019/04372 PDF, 95KB, 2 pages

Information regarding REME promotions

Ref: FOI2019/04952 PDF, 79KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the percentage of those considered for conversion in the REME between 2016 and 2018

Ref: FOI2019/05872 PDF, 70.4KB, 3 pages

Information regarding RAPTC transfers

Ref: FOI2019/05621 PDF, 100KB, 3 pages

Request for information regarding RAPTC promotions

Ref: FOI2019/04719 PDF, 79.1KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the promotion criteria in the QGS and the number of QGS Sgts eligible for selection for promotion between 2011 to 2018

Ref: FOI2019/03425 PDF, 92.6KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many soldiers applications for transfer were successful between 2015 to 2018

Ref: FOI2019/02652 PDF, 69.5KB, 3 pages

