FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 3 January

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 3 January 2022.

6 January 2022

Data for the number of Royal Air Force New Entrants to Phase 1 training and those that graduate from Phase 1 training in the last 5 years

Ref: 2019/01337 PDF, 359 KB, 2 pages

Request to obtain figures for the exact number of re joiners to TG 1 (Mechanical, Avionics and Weapons) in the period from April 2017 to March 2019

Ref: 2018/15275 PDF, 790 KB, 3 pages

Request in reference to F012021/04800 Annex A who holds the appointment of Head Combat Air

Ref: 2021/07685 PDF, 380 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many people applied to join the RAF as commissioned Aircrew

Ref: 2019/04157 PDF, 434 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many Air Traffic Controllers in the Royal Air Force applied for flexible service in the first round of applications 1 to 15 April 2019

Ref: 2019/06117 PDF, 340 KB, 2 pages

Training syllabus for courses: Airframe Mechanic course CG 2019, Airframe SAC (Technician), Multi - Skill Assimilation Training, Course 1238/130

Ref: 2019/07141 PDF, 25.4 MB, 150 pages

A breakdown of all monies paid to RFCA in the financial years 2017 to 2019 and expected expenditure in the year 2019 to 2020

Ref: 2019/07683 PDF, 666 KB, 3 pages

Requesting the following information: number of Flt Lt GD(P) offered PAS, and of Sqn Ldr GD (P) offered PAS, and number accepted

Ref: 2019/07968 PDF, 354 KB, 2 pages

What is the number/percentage/proportion of trained female fixed-wing pilots in the RAF as of FY 2018 to 2019

Ref: 2019/09588 PDF, 344 KB, 2 pages

What is the total number of trained female helicopter pilots FY 2018 to 2019

Ref: 2019/09773 PDF, 260 KB, 1 page

Information regarding the number of original applicants versus number of applicants offered a place on the Initial Officer Training for RAF Engineering Officer applicants in the years 2010 to 2018

Ref: 2019/10869 PDF, 549 KB, 3 pages

Question on when was formalised Human Factors Training initially introduced to the RAF and who (trade/branch) was required to complete it and other questions

Ref: 2019/11437 PDF, 596 KB, 2 pages

Information on the RAF regiment Gunner trade, the latest available new entrant (male) length of service and promotion statistics

Ref: 2019/12333 PDF, 487 KB, 2 pages

Between 1 January to 31 December 2017 how many allegations of sexual abuse were made against ATC volunteers

Ref: 2020/02854 PDF, 1.11 MB, 2 pages

A breakdown of all data breaches between 2016 and 2020 relating to CFVA/Applicants in the CCF (RAF)

Ref: 2020/03199 PDF, 817 KB, 2 pages

The number of cadets, CFAVs, RAFAC permanent staff (civil servants) and other RAFAC personnel who have participated in this exchange in the past 10 years

Ref: 2020/07316 PDF, 985 KB, 4 pages

Information on the acceptability of corrective laser eye surgery RAF pilot applicants

Ref: 2021/00398 PDF, 512 KB, 2 pages

How many RAF personnel passed and/or failed the RAF fitness Test in 2019

Ref: 2021/01165 PDF, 371 KB, 2 pages

How many females have applied for Pilot in the past 3 years in the RAF

Ref: 2020/12157 PDF, 547 KB, 2 pages

Request for pdf copies of the minutes of any Dress Committee meetings from Feb 2019 to present

Ref: 2020/13455 PDF, 2.46 MB, 12 pages

Request for clarification over the length of time required to be served for promotion to Flying Officer in MOD

Ref: 2020/13653 PDF, 569 KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of any emails or internal memos in the last12 months relating to why the BADER helpdesk has today been shut down with no notice given

Ref: 2020/12104 PDF, 1.6 MB, 8 pages

How many pilots from Saudi Arabia have been trained by the Royal Air from 2015 to 2020

Ref: 2020/11152 PDF, 550 KB, 2 pages

