FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 3 January

Data for the number of Royal Air Force New Entrants to Phase 1 training and those that graduate from Phase 1 training in the last 5 years
Ref: 2019/01337 PDF, 359 KB, 2 pages
Request to obtain figures for the exact number of re joiners to TG 1 (Mechanical, Avionics and Weapons) in the period from April 2017 to March 2019
Ref: 2018/15275 PDF, 790 KB, 3 pages
Request in reference to F012021/04800 Annex A who holds the appointment of Head Combat Air
Ref: 2021/07685 PDF, 380 KB, 2 pages
Question on how many people applied to join the RAF as commissioned Aircrew
Ref: 2019/04157 PDF, 434 KB, 2 pages
Training syllabus for courses: Airframe Mechanic course CG 2019, Airframe SAC (Technician), Multi - Skill Assimilation Training, Course 1238/130
Ref: 2019/07141 PDF, 25.4 MB, 150 pages
A breakdown of all monies paid to RFCA in the financial years 2017 to 2019 and expected expenditure in the year 2019 to 2020
Ref: 2019/07683 PDF, 666 KB, 3 pages
Requesting the following information: number of Flt Lt GD(P) offered PAS, and of Sqn Ldr GD (P) offered PAS, and number accepted
Ref: 2019/07968 PDF, 354 KB, 2 pages
What is the number/percentage/proportion of trained female fixed-wing pilots in the RAF as of FY 2018 to 2019
Ref: 2019/09588 PDF, 344 KB, 2 pages
What is the total number of trained female helicopter pilots FY 2018 to 2019
Ref: 2019/09773 PDF, 260 KB, 1 page
Information on the RAF regiment Gunner trade, the latest available new entrant (male) length of service and promotion statistics
Ref: 2019/12333 PDF, 487 KB, 2 pages
Between 1 January to 31 December 2017 how many allegations of sexual abuse were made against ATC volunteers
Ref: 2020/02854 PDF, 1.11 MB, 2 pages
A breakdown of all data breaches between 2016 and 2020 relating to CFVA/Applicants in the CCF (RAF)
Ref: 2020/03199 PDF, 817 KB, 2 pages
Information on the acceptability of corrective laser eye surgery RAF pilot applicants
Ref: 2021/00398 PDF, 512 KB, 2 pages
How many RAF personnel passed and/or failed the RAF fitness Test in 2019
Ref: 2021/01165 PDF, 371 KB, 2 pages
How many females have applied for Pilot in the past 3 years in the RAF
Ref: 2020/12157 PDF, 547 KB, 2 pages
Request for pdf copies of the minutes of any Dress Committee meetings from Feb 2019 to present
Ref: 2020/13455 PDF, 2.46 MB, 12 pages
Request for clarification over the length of time required to be served for promotion to Flying Officer in MOD
Ref: 2020/13653 PDF, 569 KB, 2 pages
How many pilots from Saudi Arabia have been trained by the Royal Air from 2015 to 2020
Ref: 2020/11152 PDF, 550 KB, 2 pages
