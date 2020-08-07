FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 3 August 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 3 August 2020.

Published 7 August 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the number of police stations within the police force and the number of microchip scanning devices currently within the police force’s possession

Ref: 2020/01534 PDF, 85.7KB, 2 pages

Request for information on any training materials including training notes, workbooks, presentations and aide memoires relating to officers giving evidence at court

Ref: 2020/01196 PDF, 1.72MB, 19 pages

Information regarding the number of road vehicles operated by the MDP as of 31 December 2019

Ref: 2020/01608 PDF, 89.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total number of persons under the age of 18 caught with illegal drugs on school premises from 2015 to 2019

Ref: 2020/01377 PDF, 91KB, 2 pages

Information and archive history regarding vehicle 25KK48

Ref: 2020/08977 PDF, 401KB, 8 pages

Information regarding Shelters through disposal and second hand channels and copies of 201 Operating Instruction AESP documents

Ref: 2019/11459 PDF, 76.8MB, 184 pages

Information regarding the history of a Land Rover in-service registration number PF98A which military units the vehicle was assigned to and where it was stationed and full service life

Ref: 2020/08806 PDF, 578KB, 10 pages

Information regarding how many vests of each colour were purchased from Solo International and other questions regarding make and supply

Ref: 2020/08513 PDF, 474KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a RWMIK Plus Land Rover and a merlin report for this vehicle and any other related documents

Ref: 2020/08197 PDF, 827KB, 18 pages

Information regarding First Aid training and Mental Health training

Ref: 2020/00930 PDF, 89.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding domestic abuse against male victims and the response from the police

Ref: 2020/00936 PDF, 91.9KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many children under the age of 18 in 2018/19 following offences were recorded with: no further action, cautioned, arrested, prosecuted and convicted

Ref: 2020/01018 PDF, 155KB, 3 pages

Information regarding MDP officers being deployed with a lethal firearm

Ref: 2020/01122 PDF, 93.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicles paid for by the West German Government under war reparations

Ref: 2020/08217 PDF, 647KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicles paid for by the West German Government under war reperations Annex A

Ref: 2020/08217 PDF, 14.7KB, 1 page

Information regarding the most recent version of PAM Air 429, a guide to terms and conditions of service for individuals serving as officers in the RAF

Ref: 2020/05671 PDF, 74.6KB, 1 page

Information regarding the most recent version of PAM Air 429, a guide to terms and conditions of service for individuals serving as officers in the RAF Annex A

Ref: 2020/05671 PDF, 79.5KB, 10 pages

Information regarding the four research reactors: Horace, Herald, Vera and Viper

Ref: 2020/06381 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of claims where details have been requested under Article 63 of the Armed Forces and Reserve Forces Compensation Scheme Order 2011

Ref: 2020/07734 PDF, 30.1KB, 2 pages

