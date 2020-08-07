FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 3 August 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 3 August 2020.
Documents
Information regarding the number of road vehicles operated by the MDP as of 31 December 2019
Ref: 2020/01608 PDF, 89.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of persons under the age of 18 caught with illegal drugs on school premises from 2015 to 2019
Ref: 2020/01377 PDF, 91KB, 2 pages
Information and archive history regarding vehicle 25KK48
Ref: 2020/08977 PDF, 401KB, 8 pages
Information regarding Shelters through disposal and second hand channels and copies of 201 Operating Instruction AESP documents
Ref: 2019/11459 PDF, 76.8MB, 184 pages
Information regarding how many vests of each colour were purchased from Solo International and other questions regarding make and supply
Ref: 2020/08513 PDF, 474KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a RWMIK Plus Land Rover and a merlin report for this vehicle and any other related documents
Ref: 2020/08197 PDF, 827KB, 18 pages
Information regarding First Aid training and Mental Health training
Ref: 2020/00930 PDF, 89.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding domestic abuse against male victims and the response from the police
Ref: 2020/00936 PDF, 91.9KB, 3 pages
Information regarding MDP officers being deployed with a lethal firearm
Ref: 2020/01122 PDF, 93.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding vehicles paid for by the West German Government under war reparations
Ref: 2020/08217 PDF, 647KB, 2 pages
Information regarding vehicles paid for by the West German Government under war reperations Annex A
Ref: 2020/08217 PDF, 14.7KB, 1 page
Information regarding the four research reactors: Horace, Herald, Vera and Viper
Ref: 2020/06381 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages
Details
