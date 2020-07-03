FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 29 June 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 29 June 2020.
Request for information for a copy of the appropriate AESP documents
Ref: 2020/06304 PDF, 2.36MB, 120 pages
Information regarding the number of applicants to nuclear apprenticeships program broken down month or year over the last 5 years
Ref: 2020/05747 PDF, 180KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many personnel are employed at the Veterans UK and how many claims are still waiting for attention
Ref: 2020/02494 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding Medal entitlement of 3908775 G J Lloyd south Wales Borderers
Ref: 2020/03509 PDF, 61.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the criteria for the Accumulated Cumulative Service Medal (ACSIM)
Ref: 2020/02110 PDF, 38.4KB, 3 pages
Information regarding recipient seeking information about MOD’s Armed Forces Pension
Ref: 2020/02594 PDF, 31.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of apprentices employed at MOD from 2018 to 2020
Ref: 2020/02443 PDF, 35.1KB, 2 pages
Question regarding what information does the MOD and British army hold on of recipient’s service in Germany
Ref: 2020/05160 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of MOD employees who applied for ill health retirement and were successful since 1 April 2015
Ref: 2020/04785 PDF, 33.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme awards
Ref: 2020/04332 PDF, 47.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of applicants for pilot aircres, roles and successful applicants from the last 5 years
Ref: 2020/06108 PDF, 130KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the publicised minutes of the Air Cadet Management Board (ACBM) meeting for 25/6 September 2019
Ref: 2020/04654 PDF, 120KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the locations of all VAPC and the numbers in each committee based on previous service and ranks
Ref: 2020/04282 PDF, 33KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the UDR in service from 1970 to 1992
Ref: 2020/03671 PDF, 32.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how much the MOD has spent on legal fees
Ref: 2020/04233 PDF, 32.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the needs of the Armed Forces community living in Derbyshire
Ref: 2020/05087 PDF, 27KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the if MOD continuing its review of the AB series during he COVID-19 pandemic
Ref: 2020/04624 PDF, 141KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the selection and subsequent of the former Ridgeway Hill AAOR
Ref: 2020/06243 PDF, 111KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the type and amount physical post sent by the UKHO
Ref: 2020/06244 PDF, 97.8KB, 3 pages
