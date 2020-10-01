FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 28 September 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 28 September 2020.

Information regarding the amount of veterans living in the UK suffering from PTSD

Ref: 2020/08684 PDF, 1.4MB, 4 pages

Number of ESL per year across MOD branches since 2015 and overall number undertaking the Future Horizons Programme

Ref: 2020/07739 PDF, 792KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the database management system currently used by UKHO

Ref: 2020/09369 PDF, 160KB, 2 pages

Information relating to the murder of RUC Sgt Gordon William Wilson at the Albert Bar Armagh on 21 February 1983

Ref: 2020/02355 PDF, 636KB, 7 pages

Question regarding who has succeeded Air Commodore Stephan Reeves as Deputy Directory Military Support after February 2020

Ref: 2020/09575 PDF, 25.3KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding the purchase of a Daimler ferret mk1/2 in Belgium and its road registration

Ref: 2020/10019 PDF, 246KB, 2 pages

Request for hard copies of documents relating to the Central Bar in Gilford on 31 December 1975

Ref: 2020/02349 PDF, 916KB, 9 pages

Information regarding a detailed breakdown of all direct and indirect costs incurred due to the transfer of RAF Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers from the RAF VR(T) commission to the RAFAC commission

Ref: 2020/08911 PDF, 26.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding UKHO’s telephony system and mobile phone contracts

Ref: 2020/09333 PDF, 139KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the MOD equipment contracts and whether MOD have the right to repair systems, equipment, components and assemblies

Ref: 2019/13092 PDF, 211KB, 34 pages

Number of fruitless payments in excess of the £30,000 made by or paid by the MOD in 2019 to 2020

Ref: 2020/09026 PDF, 220KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the vehicle reg KA26AA and its military service history or uses

Ref: 2020/09103 PDF, 700KB, 11 pages

Information regarding film badges from the 1957 start of Grapple to late 1958

Ref: 2020/07790 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of juveniles arrested on suspicion of having committed a firearms offence in the last 2 years

Ref: 2020/05086 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

Information regarding arrests made in 2015

Ref: 2020/05224 PDF, 121KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the use of Schedule 21 since the Coronavirus Act came into force on 25 March

Ref: 2020/05459 PDF, 89.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a CCTV monitoring and general security services

Ref: 2020/05490 PDF, 61.4KB, 2 pages

Offences recorded after the introduction of The Health Protection Regulations 2020 and The Coronavirus Act 2020

Ref: 2020/05491 PDF, 106KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of suicides by members of the armed forces and veterans since January 2020

Ref: 2020/07671 PDF, 1.09MB, 3 pages

Information regarding alcohol consumption by members of the armed forces

Ref: 2020/07087 PDF, 1.4MB, 4 pages

Information regarding current UK Armed Forces personnel who are asthmatic

Ref: 2020/09298 PDF, 806KB, 3 pages

Details

