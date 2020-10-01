FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 28 September 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 28 September 2020.
Documents
Information regarding the amount of veterans living in the UK suffering from PTSD
Ref: 2020/08684 PDF, 1.4MB, 4 pages
Number of ESL per year across MOD branches since 2015 and overall number undertaking the Future Horizons Programme
Ref: 2020/07739 PDF, 792KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the database management system currently used by UKHO
Ref: 2020/09369 PDF, 160KB, 2 pages
Information relating to the murder of RUC Sgt Gordon William Wilson at the Albert Bar Armagh on 21 February 1983
Ref: 2020/02355 PDF, 636KB, 7 pages
Question regarding who has succeeded Air Commodore Stephan Reeves as Deputy Directory Military Support after February 2020
Ref: 2020/09575 PDF, 25.3KB, 2 pages
Request for information regarding the purchase of a Daimler ferret mk1/2 in Belgium and its road registration
Ref: 2020/10019 PDF, 246KB, 2 pages
Request for hard copies of documents relating to the Central Bar in Gilford on 31 December 1975
Ref: 2020/02349 PDF, 916KB, 9 pages
Information regarding a detailed breakdown of all direct and indirect costs incurred due to the transfer of RAF Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers from the RAF VR(T) commission to the RAFAC commission
Ref: 2020/08911 PDF, 26.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding UKHO’s telephony system and mobile phone contracts
Ref: 2020/09333 PDF, 139KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the MOD equipment contracts and whether MOD have the right to repair systems, equipment, components and assemblies
Ref: 2019/13092 PDF, 211KB, 34 pages
Number of fruitless payments in excess of the £30,000 made by or paid by the MOD in 2019 to 2020
Ref: 2020/09026 PDF, 220KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the vehicle reg KA26AA and its military service history or uses
Ref: 2020/09103 PDF, 700KB, 11 pages
Information regarding film badges from the 1957 start of Grapple to late 1958
Ref: 2020/07790 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of juveniles arrested on suspicion of having committed a firearms offence in the last 2 years
Ref: 2020/05086 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
Information regarding arrests made in 2015
Ref: 2020/05224 PDF, 121KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the use of Schedule 21 since the Coronavirus Act came into force on 25 March
Ref: 2020/05459 PDF, 89.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a CCTV monitoring and general security services
Ref: 2020/05490 PDF, 61.4KB, 2 pages
Offences recorded after the introduction of The Health Protection Regulations 2020 and The Coronavirus Act 2020
Ref: 2020/05491 PDF, 106KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of suicides by members of the armed forces and veterans since January 2020
Ref: 2020/07671 PDF, 1.09MB, 3 pages
Information regarding alcohol consumption by members of the armed forces
Ref: 2020/07087 PDF, 1.4MB, 4 pages
Information regarding current UK Armed Forces personnel who are asthmatic
Ref: 2020/09298 PDF, 806KB, 3 pages
Details
