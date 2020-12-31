FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 28 December 2020 (Part 1)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 28 December 2020.

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 395KB, 2 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex A)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.46MB, 182 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex B)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 650KB, 32 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex C)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.54MB, 62 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex D)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 357KB, 16 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex E)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 332KB, 16 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex F)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 311KB, 10 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex G)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.11MB, 48 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex H)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 362KB, 14 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex I)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 2.77MB, 140 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex J)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.11MB, 48 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex K)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.54MB, 68 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex L)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.14MB, 44 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex M)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 217KB, 8 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex N)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.47MB, 94 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex O)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 4.76MB, 134 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex P)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 4.16MB, 160 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex Q)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.09MB, 94 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex R)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 6.88MB, 202 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex S)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.84MB, 118 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex T)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 7.82MB, 262 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex U)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.46MB, 140 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex V)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 6.42MB, 228 pages

Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex W)

Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.33MB, 48 pages

Details

