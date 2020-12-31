FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 28 December 2020 (Part 1)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 28 December 2020.
Documents
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 395KB, 2 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex A)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.46MB, 182 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex B)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 650KB, 32 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex C)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.54MB, 62 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex D)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 357KB, 16 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex E)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 332KB, 16 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex F)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 311KB, 10 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex G)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.11MB, 48 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex H)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 362KB, 14 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex I)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 2.77MB, 140 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex J)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.11MB, 48 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex K)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.54MB, 68 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex L)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.14MB, 44 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex M)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 217KB, 8 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex N)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.47MB, 94 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex O)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 4.76MB, 134 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex P)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 4.16MB, 160 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex Q)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.09MB, 94 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex R)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 6.88MB, 202 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex S)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.84MB, 118 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex T)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 7.82MB, 262 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex U)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 3.46MB, 140 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex V)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 6.42MB, 228 pages
Request for the latest JSP 786 defence clothing catalogue (Annex W)
Ref: 2020/13538 PDF, 1.33MB, 48 pages
Details
