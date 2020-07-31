FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 July 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 July 2020.

Published 31 July 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the trained regular strength broken down by rank in each branch or trade of the RAF and other questions

Ref: 2020/06605 PDF, 292KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the latest UK regular forces nationality data for all three services

Ref: 2020/05884 PDF, 339KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many service personnel are currently at rank OF-7 or above and for how many is their ethnicity recorded on the JPA database

Ref: 2020/05766 PDF, 357KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Future Horizons users and how many were from or planning to settle in Scotland and other questions

Ref: 2020/06449 PDF, 1.16MB, 4 pages

Information regarding the amount of money paid out by MOD to employees in settlements from 2014 to 2020

Ref: 2020/02075 PDF, 23.2KB, 3 pages

Information regarding why the Armed Forces services personnel are unable to get a confirmed pension and lump sum statement in their final few months

Ref: 2020/01112 PDF, 31.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding specific absence days and what staff attendance rates between 10 July 2018 to 27 August 2019

Ref: 2020/00032 and 2020/00062 PDF, 24KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement for the following former RAF serviceman Squadron Leader Horace Albert Daniel Palfrey’s (125712) service during the Second World War and post war with RAFVR

Ref: 2019/13763 PDF, 170KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the average cost of a 3-hour Tribunal to Veterans UK

Ref: 2019/13762 PDF, 167KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a judge of the First-tier Tribunal dated 12 August 2018’s comments in his Coda at 112 about Veterans UK

Ref: 2019/13370 PDF, 183KB, 3 pages

Request for information regarding the full medal entitlement for RAF Service No. 341648 serviceman WO Sidney Arthur Ernest King’s military service

Ref: 2019/ 136060 PDF, 20.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the carefully considered decision and whether the shortlist was comprised of people with permanent roles elsewhere

Ref: 2019/09752 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages

Information regarding medical downgrade

Ref: 2020/00248 PDF, 1.19MB, 4 pages

Information regarding any planned HR change

Ref: 2020/02850 PDF, 166KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Air Force pilots' pay

Ref: 2020/06681 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

Information regarding any external third-party marine data licence agreements which the MOD may have agreed to

Ref: 2020/07179 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of days on which Quick Reaction Alerts were launched in 2020 so far

Ref: 2020/07300 PDF, 159KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many staff are employed and if they are part time or full time

Ref: 2020/07751 PDF, 80.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Nuclear Research Advisory Council

Ref: 2020/07907 PDF, 80.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding NSN: 8465-31-017-4164 and NSN: 8465-31-016-0689

Ref: 2020/07967 PDF, 333KB, 2 pages

