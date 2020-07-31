FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 July 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 July 2020.
Documents
Information regarding the trained regular strength broken down by rank in each branch or trade of the RAF and other questions
Ref: 2020/06605 PDF, 292KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the latest UK regular forces nationality data for all three services
Ref: 2020/05884 PDF, 339KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Future Horizons users and how many were from or planning to settle in Scotland and other questions
Ref: 2020/06449 PDF, 1.16MB, 4 pages
Information regarding the amount of money paid out by MOD to employees in settlements from 2014 to 2020
Ref: 2020/02075 PDF, 23.2KB, 3 pages
Information regarding why the Armed Forces services personnel are unable to get a confirmed pension and lump sum statement in their final few months
Ref: 2020/01112 PDF, 31.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding specific absence days and what staff attendance rates between 10 July 2018 to 27 August 2019
Ref: 2020/00032 and 2020/00062 PDF, 24KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the average cost of a 3-hour Tribunal to Veterans UK
Ref: 2019/13762 PDF, 167KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a judge of the First-tier Tribunal dated 12 August 2018’s comments in his Coda at 112 about Veterans UK
Ref: 2019/13370 PDF, 183KB, 3 pages
Request for information regarding the full medal entitlement for RAF Service No. 341648 serviceman WO Sidney Arthur Ernest King’s military service
Ref: 2019/ 136060 PDF, 20.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the carefully considered decision and whether the shortlist was comprised of people with permanent roles elsewhere
Ref: 2019/09752 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages
Information regarding medical downgrade
Ref: 2020/00248 PDF, 1.19MB, 4 pages
Information regarding any planned HR change
Ref: 2020/02850 PDF, 166KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Air Force pilots' pay
Ref: 2020/06681 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
Information regarding any external third-party marine data licence agreements which the MOD may have agreed to
Ref: 2020/07179 PDF, 112KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of days on which Quick Reaction Alerts were launched in 2020 so far
Ref: 2020/07300 PDF, 159KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many staff are employed and if they are part time or full time
Ref: 2020/07751 PDF, 80.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Nuclear Research Advisory Council
Ref: 2020/07907 PDF, 80.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding NSN: 8465-31-017-4164 and NSN: 8465-31-016-0689
Ref: 2020/07967 PDF, 333KB, 2 pages
Details
