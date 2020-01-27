FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 January 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 January 2020.
Documents
Information regarding who authorised the indicator card to be issued and its production purposes
Ref: 2019/06570 PDF, 730KB, 3 pages
Information regarding indicator cards and their issuing to British Army units
Ref: 2019/08041/03/05 PDF, 728KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of incidents involving police vehicles hitting pedestrians or cyclists over the last 5 years
Ref: 2019/09205 PDF, 90.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of stowaways found at ports, on cargo ships and in sea containers
Ref: 2019/00245 PDF, 51KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the figure for the total financial expenditure for the purchase of the new CCF (RN) Yacht Ballerophon (Halberg Rassy 49)
Ref: 2019/00135 PDF, 43.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding contact between the MoD and the Dutch Cultural Heritage Agency and/or Dutch Ministry of Education
Ref: 2019/00002 PDF, 1.5MB, 40 pages
Information regarding the number of recorded instances where police officers have attended an illegal land incursion in the last 3 years
Ref: 2019/09003 PDF, 88.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a list of crimes involving knives or sharp instruments recorded by the MDP between 2014 to 2019
Ref: 2019/08960 PDF, 91.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding incidents where officer have been spat on or have been exposed to other bodily fluids over a 6 month period from 2018
Ref: 2019/09445 PDF, 91.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the titles of Alan Addis who disappeared in the Falklands islands
Ref: 2019/12389/03/12 PDF, 3.62MB, 12 pages
Information regarding the number of reported thefts of parcels to your force in the last 3 financial years
Ref: 2019/09087 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding reports of sexual assaults and sexual harassment and how many victims were students
Ref: 2019/09224 PDF, 88.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the dates for the Joint Warrior exercises taking place in Loch Ewe 2020
Ref: 2019/13141 PDF, 38.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding recent changes in policy affecting the issuing of licences under the terms of the Protection of Military Remains Act
Ref: 2019/08485 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of body worn cameras purchased by the MDP over the last 6 years
Ref: 2019/08974 PDF, 89.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding location of overseas PC and their allowances
Ref: 2019/08969 PDF, 89.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of staff/employees who were suspended from 2009 to 2019 and why were they suspended
Ref: 2019/08833 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many MDP police officers were recommended for a promotion to Sergeant
Ref: 2019/08392 PDF, 162KB, 5 pages
Information regarding the replacement plans for HMS Scott
Ref: 2019/09925 PDF, 45.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 15 October to 18 October 2019
Ref: 2019/12281 PDF, 73.5KB, 4 pages
Information regarding data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 11 October to 25 October 2019
Ref: 2019/12282 PDF, 72.1KB, 4 pages
Information regarding data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 29 October to 1 November 2019
Ref: 2019/12552 PDF, 72.9KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many incidents of thefts have been carried out in Churches or on church property from January 2017 to present
Ref: 2019/08730 PDF, 89.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many pet microchip scanners the constabulary own
Ref: 2019/08402 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages
Information regarding number of stabbings and fatalities
Ref: 2019/08182 PDF, 90.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many drone/UAV related calls have been received by the MoD Police between 1 April to June 2019
Ref: 2019/07761 PDF, 97KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the total number of firearms offences recorded in your force area between 1 January 2019 to 31 January 2019
Ref: 2019/07604 PDF, 109KB, 3 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 January 2020.
Last updated 28 January 2020 + show all updates
-
Addition of: 2 FOI releases.
-
First published.