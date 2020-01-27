FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 January 2020

FOI release

Information regarding who authorised the indicator card to be issued and its production purposes

Ref: 2019/06570 PDF, 730KB, 3 pages

Information regarding indicator cards and their issuing to British Army units

Ref: 2019/08041/03/05 PDF, 728KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of incidents involving police vehicles hitting pedestrians or cyclists over the last 5 years

Ref: 2019/09205 PDF, 90.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total number of stowaways found at ports, on cargo ships and in sea containers

Ref: 2019/00245 PDF, 51KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the figure for the total financial expenditure for the purchase of the new CCF (RN) Yacht Ballerophon (Halberg Rassy 49)

Ref: 2019/00135 PDF, 43.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding contact between the MoD and the Dutch Cultural Heritage Agency and/or Dutch Ministry of Education

Ref: 2019/00002 PDF, 1.5MB, 40 pages

Information regarding the number of recorded instances where police officers have attended an illegal land incursion in the last 3 years

Ref: 2019/09003 PDF, 88.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a list of crimes involving knives or sharp instruments recorded by the MDP between 2014 to 2019

Ref: 2019/08960 PDF, 91.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many times the word, 'Munchausen' and 'Fabricated Induced Illness' were used in any crime, enquiry or Incident text in the last 3 years

Ref: 2019/08952 PDF, 89.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding incidents where officer have been spat on or have been exposed to other bodily fluids over a 6 month period from 2018

Ref: 2019/09445 PDF, 91.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the titles of Alan Addis who disappeared in the Falklands islands

Ref: 2019/12389/03/12 PDF, 3.62MB, 12 pages

Information regarding the number of reported thefts of parcels to your force in the last 3 financial years

Ref: 2019/09087 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding reports of sexual assaults and sexual harassment and how many victims were students

Ref: 2019/09224 PDF, 88.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of service personnel who have been sent to the military training corrective centre and the given custodial sentences in civilian prisons since 2010

Ref: 2019/12294 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the dates for the Joint Warrior exercises taking place in Loch Ewe 2020

Ref: 2019/13141 PDF, 38.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the tail numbers of the Royal Air Force aircraft: Puma, Chinook, Voyager, Atlas, Globemaster, Hercules, P-8A, Leonardo GrandNew, BAe146, Hawker Beechcraft Corp King Air Shadow, Sentinel, E-3D, and RC135 (Annex A) 2/2

Ref: 2019/14252 2/2 PDF, 15KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the tail numbers of the Royal Air Force aircraft: Puma, Chinook, Voyager, Atlas, Globemaster, Hercules, P-8A, Leonardo GrandNew, BAe146, Hawker Beechcraft Corp King Air Shadow, Sentinel, E-3D, and RC135

Ref: 2019/12452 1/2 PDF, 325KB, 2 pages

Information regarding recent changes in policy affecting the issuing of licences under the terms of the Protection of Military Remains Act

Ref: 2019/08485 PDF, 106KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of body worn cameras purchased by the MDP over the last 6 years

Ref: 2019/08974 PDF, 89.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding location of overseas PC and their allowances

Ref: 2019/08969 PDF, 89.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of staff/employees who were suspended from 2009 to 2019 and why were they suspended

Ref: 2019/08833 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many MDP police officers were recommended for a promotion to Sergeant

Ref: 2019/08392 PDF, 162KB, 5 pages

Information regarding the amount of money spent by the department on promoted tweets and advertising on Twitter per year from 2015 to present

Ref: 2019/10947 PDF, 38KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the replacement plans for HMS Scott

Ref: 2019/09925 PDF, 45.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 15 October to 18 October 2019

Ref: 2019/12281 PDF, 73.5KB, 4 pages

Information regarding data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 11 October to 25 October 2019

Ref: 2019/12282 PDF, 72.1KB, 4 pages

Information regarding data results for the PRMC course held at CTCRM between 29 October to 1 November 2019

Ref: 2019/12552 PDF, 72.9KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many incidents of thefts have been carried out in Churches or on church property from January 2017 to present

Ref: 2019/08730 PDF, 89.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many pet microchip scanners the constabulary own

Ref: 2019/08402 PDF, 119KB, 2 pages

Information regarding number of stabbings and fatalities

Ref: 2019/08182 PDF, 90.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding reports of domestic abuse-related incidents and crimes perpetrated by police officers, PCSOs or staff over three years up to April 2018

Ref: 2019/08040 PDF, 101KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many drone/UAV related calls have been received by the MoD Police between 1 April to June 2019

Ref: 2019/07761 PDF, 97KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the total number of firearms offences recorded in your force area between 1 January 2019 to 31 January 2019

Ref: 2019/07604 PDF, 109KB, 3 pages

