FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 December (part 6)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 December 2021.
Request for tour dates and locations of the Army and Royal Marine units and sub-units that deployed on Op BANNER from 1969 until it's conclusion
Ref: 2021/01128 PDF, 6.45 MB, 195 pages
Information relation to the Weapons Intelligence Section's taskings and findings, in relation to the murder of Mr William Marchant 28 April 1987
Ref: 2021/02634 PDF, 655 KB, 7 pages
Request for a digital/electronic copy relating to the Welsh Guards' tour of duty in Belfast in July 1972
Ref: 2021/06033 PDF, 11.8 MB, 109 pages
Request for copies of the deployment maps for 8 Inf Bde and 39 Inf Bde in 1989
Ref: 2021/08328 PDF, 7.31 MB, 3 pages
Request for copies of documents in relation to the gun attack on Belfast, on the 24/25 December 1972
Ref: 2021/08296 PDF, 208 KB, 3 pages
Request for copies of the documents relating to the fatal shooting of Colum Marks on 10 April 1991, in Downpatrick, Co. Down
Ref: 2021/08464 PDF, 1.09 MB, 14 pages
Request for a list of all items for home working in UKHO since March 2020 which costs more than £1,000
Ref: 2021/10227 PDF, 69.9 KB, 1 page
Total costs for home working equipment for officials in UKHO since March 2020
Ref: 2021/10213 PDF, 102 KB, 1 page
Information relating to a Land Rover defender registration number MP08AA, chassis number SALLDBA67VA135090
Ref: 2021/10661 PDF, 547 KB, 7 pages
Service history for ex MOD military truck TRUCK CARGO W/WINCH 4T 4X4 GS LEYLAND DAF ERM/registration 25KJ51
Ref: 2021/10459 PDF, 392 KB, 7 pages
Information on Landrover Wolf 110 soft top from L Jackson & Co, Doncaster Chassis number SALLDBA67WA157777
Ref: 2021/09641 PDF, 265 KB, 7 pages
