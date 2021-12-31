FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 December (part 6)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 December 2021.

Ministry of Defence
31 December 2021

Request for tour dates and locations of the Army and Royal Marine units and sub-units that deployed on Op BANNER from 1969 until it's conclusion

Ref: 2021/01128 PDF, 6.45 MB, 195 pages

Request for any copies of documents relating to the murders of John McCaig, Joseph McCaig, and Dougald McCaughey (three Royal Highland Fusiliers) on 10 March, 1971, at White Brae. Belfast

Ref: 2021/01823 PDF, 387 KB, 5 pages

Information relation to the Weapons Intelligence Section's taskings and findings, in relation to the murder of Mr William Marchant 28 April 1987

Ref: 2021/02634 PDF, 655 KB, 7 pages

Request for a digital/electronic copy relating to the Welsh Guards' tour of duty in Belfast in July 1972

Ref: 2021/06033 PDF, 11.8 MB, 109 pages

Request for copies of the deployment maps for 8 Inf Bde and 39 Inf Bde in 1989

Ref: 2021/08328 PDF, 7.31 MB, 3 pages

Request for copies of documents in relation to the gun attack on Belfast, on the 24/25 December 1972

Ref: 2021/08296 PDF, 208 KB, 3 pages

Request for copies of the documents relating to the fatal shooting of Colum Marks on 10 April 1991, in Downpatrick, Co. Down

Ref: 2021/08464 PDF, 1.09 MB, 14 pages

Request for a list of all items for home working in UKHO since March 2020 which costs more than £1,000

Ref: 2021/10227 PDF, 69.9 KB, 1 page

Total costs for home working equipment for officials in UKHO since March 2020

Ref: 2021/10213 PDF, 102 KB, 1 page

Information relating to a Land Rover defender registration number MP08AA, chassis number SALLDBA67VA135090

Ref: 2021/10661 PDF, 547 KB, 7 pages

Confirm on whether Tomahawk Cruise Missiles were used as part of any trials, tests or evaluations for any purpose at RAF West Freugh or the South Uist Missile Range during the 1980s

Ref: 2021/10875 PDF, 118 KB, 1 page

Service history for ex MOD military truck TRUCK CARGO W/WINCH 4T 4X4 GS LEYLAND DAF ERM/registration 25KJ51

Ref: 2021/10459 PDF, 392 KB, 7 pages

Information on Landrover Wolf 110 soft top from L Jackson & Co, Doncaster Chassis number SALLDBA67WA157777

Ref: 2021/09641 PDF, 265 KB, 7 pages

