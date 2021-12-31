FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 December 2021 (Part 3)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 December 2021.
Documents
Question on how many Naval General Service Medals have been issued with the Canal Zone bar
Ref: 2021/08896 PDF, 22 KB, 2 pages
How many staff are currently employed by Veterans UK to deal with claims for the War Pension and Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
Ref: 2021/08638 PDF, 23.1 KB, 2 pages
How any applications for restored widows' pension have MOD received so far
Ref: 2021/08634 PDF, 19.1 KB, 2 pages
Information on the number of complaints to date for nuclear test veterans with a priority claim and other questions
Ref: 2021/08643 and 2021/08330 PDF, 23.4 KB, 3 pages
How many redundancy payments over £95,000 have been made since 12 February 2021 and what was the total amount awarded in each case
Ref: 2021/08861 PDF, 20.6 KB, 2 pages
Information request relating to RFCA and the value of grants made to each of the organisations between 2018 to 2021 and other questions
Ref: 2021/08971 PDF, 20.7 KB, 2 pages
How many sick days civil servants in MOD have taken each month per month since March 2020
Ref: 2021/09314 PDF, 30.2 KB, 1 page
Information regarding the system of prisoner of war camps in Britain in the immediate period after World War 2 – Camp 122
Ref: 2021/09828 PDF, 19.6 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the value of grants made to each of the organisations between 2018 to 2021
Ref: 2021/08947, 2021/08956, 2021/08958, 2021/08964, 2021/08968, 2021/08975 PDF, 21.7 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Band D job spec for respective SAR and audit jobs
Ref: 2021/09372 PDF, 1.19 MB, 21 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Data request for MOD’s spend/transparency data
Ref: 2021/09761, 2021/09747, 2021/09760, 2021/09762 PDF, 214 KB, 2 pages
Question on how many army officer's mess bills exceed their net salary
Ref: 2021/09566 PDF, 21.6 KB, 2 pages
The total number of recipients that receive payments that are ongoing under the War Pension Scheme
Ref: 2021/09609 PDF, 22.8 KB, 2 pages
How many civil servants in the department have made complaints that they have been bullied by another civil servant/staff member
Ref: 2021/09459, 2021/09460 PDF, 21.8 KB, 2 pages
Request for a list of all items for home working in MOD since March 2020 which cost more than £1,000
Ref: 2021/09304, 2021/09305, 2021/09993, 2021/09992 PDF, 23.3 KB, 2 pages
Question on how many claims have been made for an award due to ME/CFS under the AFCS
Ref: 2021/09326 PDF, 23.2 KB, 2 pages
Request for information on Pension Policy Statements/Instructions from 2005 to the present day in relation to the AFPS 75, AFPS 05 and Armed Forces Attributable Benefits Scheme
Ref: 2021/09785/10196 PDF, 22.7 KB, 2 pages
Information on material regarding the MOD patrols in the area of Tullymore Gardens, Belfast, in or around 28 April 1987
Ref: 2021/06613 PDF, 315 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information, data and details on an IRA attack on us using GPMG 7.62 & Dusker AA gun .50 cal on the RUC Station at Newtownhamilton Northern Ireland 1990
Ref: 2021/05593 PDF, 1.47 MB, 22 pages
Request for service history on the JAMES computer system and any user unit histories for Yamaha Grizzly 450 PTL QUADBIKE ERM HE61AB and ERM NA61AB
Ref: 2021/10494 PDF, 650 KB, 10 pages
Request for a copy of the vehicles service, maintenance, user/units for GE39AB
Ref: 2021/11022 PDF, 271 KB, 4 pages
Request for pertinent records of MAN HX 60
Ref: 2021/10942 PDF, 255 KB, 2 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 December 2021.
Related content
COVID-19 vaccinations
Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website