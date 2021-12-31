FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 December 2021 (Part 3)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 December 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
31 December 2021

Documents

Question on how many Naval General Service Medals have been issued with the Canal Zone bar

Ref: 2021/08896 PDF, 22 KB, 2 pages

Request for records of any discussions (for example, monthly reports) about delays in dealing with claims and appeals between the Chief Executive of Veterans UK

Ref: 2021/07532 PDF, 23.6 KB, 2 pages

How many staff are currently employed by Veterans UK to deal with claims for the War Pension and Armed Forces Compensation Scheme

Ref: 2021/08638 PDF, 23.1 KB, 2 pages

How any applications for restored widows' pension have MOD received so far

Ref: 2021/08634 PDF, 19.1 KB, 2 pages

Information on the number of complaints to date for nuclear test veterans with a priority claim and other questions

Ref: 2021/08643 and 2021/08330 PDF, 23.4 KB, 3 pages

How many redundancy payments over £95,000 have been made since 12 February 2021 and what was the total amount awarded in each case

Ref: 2021/08861 PDF, 20.6 KB, 2 pages

Information request relating to RFCA and the value of grants made to each of the organisations between 2018 to 2021 and other questions

Ref: 2021/08971 PDF, 20.7 KB, 2 pages

How many sick days civil servants in MOD have taken each month per month since March 2020

Ref: 2021/09314 PDF, 30.2 KB, 1 page

Information regarding the system of prisoner of war camps in Britain in the immediate period after World War 2 – Camp 122

Ref: 2021/09828 PDF, 19.6 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the value of grants made to each of the organisations between 2018 to 2021

Ref: 2021/08947, 2021/08956, 2021/08958, 2021/08964, 2021/08968, 2021/08975 PDF, 21.7 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Band D job spec for respective SAR and audit jobs

Ref: 2021/09372 PDF, 1.19 MB, 21 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Data request for MOD’s spend/transparency data

Ref: 2021/09761, 2021/09747, 2021/09760, 2021/09762 PDF, 214 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many army officer's mess bills exceed their net salary

Ref: 2021/09566 PDF, 21.6 KB, 2 pages

The total number of recipients that receive payments that are ongoing under the War Pension Scheme

Ref: 2021/09609 PDF, 22.8 KB, 2 pages

How many civil servants in the department have made complaints that they have been bullied by another civil servant/staff member

Ref: 2021/09459, 2021/09460 PDF, 21.8 KB, 2 pages

Request for a list of all items for home working in MOD since March 2020 which cost more than £1,000

Ref: 2021/09304, 2021/09305, 2021/09993, 2021/09992 PDF, 23.3 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many claims have been made for an award due to ME/CFS under the AFCS

Ref: 2021/09326 PDF, 23.2 KB, 2 pages

Request for information on Pension Policy Statements/Instructions from 2005 to the present day in relation to the AFPS 75, AFPS 05 and Armed Forces Attributable Benefits Scheme

Ref: 2021/09785/10196 PDF, 22.7 KB, 2 pages

Information on material regarding the MOD patrols in the area of Tullymore Gardens, Belfast, in or around 28 April 1987

Ref: 2021/06613 PDF, 315 KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information, data and details on an IRA attack on us using GPMG 7.62 & Dusker AA gun .50 cal on the RUC Station at Newtownhamilton Northern Ireland 1990

Ref: 2021/05593 PDF, 1.47 MB, 22 pages

Request for service history on the JAMES computer system and any user unit histories for Yamaha Grizzly 450 PTL QUADBIKE ERM HE61AB and ERM NA61AB

Ref: 2021/10494 PDF, 650 KB, 10 pages

Request for a copy of the vehicles service, maintenance, user/units for GE39AB

Ref: 2021/11022 PDF, 271 KB, 4 pages

Request for pertinent records of MAN HX 60

Ref: 2021/10942 PDF, 255 KB, 2 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 December 2021.

Published 31 December 2021

Related content

COVID-19 vaccinations

Book your coronavirus vaccination and booster dose on the NHS website