FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 December 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 December 2021.

29 December 2021

Information relating to the MK 4 Shelter 24x18 with NSN 8340-99-891-0224

Ref: 2021/09165 PDF, 46.7 KB, 2 pages

Information relating to the MK 4 Shelter 24x18 with NSN 8340-99-891-0224 (Annex A)

Ref: 2021/09165 PDF, 1.81 MB, 14 pages

Information relating to the MK 4 Shelter 24x18 with NSN 8340-99-891-0224 (Annex B)

Ref: 2021/09165 PDF, 5.42 MB, 48 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding vehicle 36KL74

Ref: 2021/10405 PDF, 414 KB, 6 pages

Question on how many police officers have been reported for drug offences between 2016 to 2020

Ref: 2021/05491 PDF, 101 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the average retirement age of MDP officers

Ref: 2021/06056 PDF, 106 KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of cases of reports of intimate image abuse, including intimate images or videos that were taken or shared without consent of the victim

Ref: 2021/05991 PDF, 80.1 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many requests/incidences have MDP had for welfare checks on children by women who have had their children removed by the biological father and other questions

Ref: 2021/05781 PDF, 144 KB, 3 pages

Question regarding what apps or chatbots does MDP use to communicate with the public

Ref: 2021/06066 PDF, 137 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many times did MDP officers discharge baton rounds in each of the last three full calendar years

Ref: 2021/06304 PDF, 77.5 KB, 2 pages

Question regarding how much a PC earns on average in year 1 and year 2

Ref: 2021/06300 PDF, 116 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many police officers and police staff work for the MDP in Wales

Ref: 2021/06480 PDF, 75.2 KB, 2 pages

Request for a breakdown of the gender of the complainants in aggregated form

Ref: 2021/06102 PDF, 109 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many MDP police officers have criminal convictions

Ref: 2021/06381 PDF, 83.8 KB, 3 pages

Question on how many people reported phone text scams in the past year

Ref: 2021/06483 PDF, 135 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many arrests has MDP made in relation to class C drugs pregabalin and Gabapentin and other questions

Ref: 2021/06574 PDF, 73.1 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many MDP police officers have been charged with the offence of murder and/or rape in the last 10 years

Ref: 2021/06568 PDF, 103 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many police officers/staff have been subject to misconduct proceedings since 2016 due to illegal drugs

Ref: 2021/06796 PDF, 97.8 KB, 2 pages

Information on the headwear options available to MDP officers/staff

Ref: 2021/07191 PDF, 177 KB, 4 pages

Request regarding the number of noise complaints received by MDP between 1 May 2018 and 30 April 2021

Ref: 2021/07629 PDF, 107 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many instances of child criminal exploitation were detected in the years 2017 to 2021

Ref: 2021/07500 PDF, 121 KB, 2 pages

Question on how many people MDP detained under section 136 of the mental health act between and including January 2018 to June 2021

Ref: 2021/07627 PDF, 101 KB, 2 pages

Request for a list for all cancelled training and learning and development that MDP scheduled to deliver to police officers and staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Ref: 2021/07288 PDF, 90.8 KB, 4 pages

Question on how many times between 2019 and 2020 has MOD dealt with reported drone sightings over nuclear facilities or objects

Ref: 2021/07919 PDF, 131 KB, 3 pages

