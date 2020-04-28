FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 April 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 April 2020.
Documents
Request for information on the in-year spends on each of the programmes listed in the Defence Equipment Plans 2018 to 2028 and 2019 to 2029
Ref: 2020/01918 and 2020/02790 PDF, 136KB, 2 pages
Information request on Support Revolution and question regarding if UKHO are running an Oracle or SAP ERP solution
Ref: 2020/02406 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages
Information regarding what is Commodore Edward Ahlgren new appointment promoted 20 January 2020
Ref: 2020/03387 PDF, 38.3KB, 2 pages
Request for information for a copy of the QEC F35B Standard Operating Procedures
Ref: 2019/13479 PDF, 67KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how much was paid for Cloud and data centre services in 2018 to 2020
Ref: 2020/00545 PDF, 83.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the various appointments under Director Service Delivery Information Systems and Services
Ref: 2020/00506 PDF, 82.5KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the manuals associated with the installation of the Clansman Radios in the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance CVR(T)
Ref: 2019/13346 PDF, 76.9KB, 1 page
Information regarding the manuals associated with the installation of the Clansman Radios in the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance CVR(T) (Annex A)
Ref: 2019/13346 PDF, 1.62MB, 80 pages
Request for information regarding the number of MoD employee laptops that have been stolen over the last 3 years from 2016 to 2019
Ref: 2019/13217 PDF, 78.5KB, 2 pages
Question regarding the formerly declassified areas of the tunnels system now under a classified status
Ref: 2019/12881 PDF, 87.2KB, 1 page
Request for information regarding when MoD will be looking to review their current desktop tool and the current vendor
Ref: 2019/12373 PDF, 97.6KB, 3 pages
Information regarding a list of external suppliers into the DPS function of Defence Information Systems and Services
Ref: 2019/12247 PDF, 78.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the average return of service for the Weapon Engineering Branch for both ratings and officers
Ref: 2019/13287 PDF, 125KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many employee devices that can store data were lost or stolen between 1 June 2018 to 1 June 2019
Ref: 2019/11250 PDF, 93.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the three most common websites visited (excluding search engines and departmental/government intranet) between 2016 to 2019
Ref: 2019/ 10557 PDF, 97.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Female Engineers commencing Initial Officer Training for the 7 years to RY2018-19
Ref: 2020/02098 PDF, 33.9KB, 2 pages
Details
