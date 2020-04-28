FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 27 April 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 27 April 2020.

Published 28 April 2020
Documents

Request for information on the in-year spends on each of the programmes listed in the Defence Equipment Plans 2018 to 2028 and 2019 to 2029

Ref: 2020/01918 and 2020/02790 PDF, 136KB, 2 pages

Information request on Support Revolution and question regarding if UKHO are running an Oracle or SAP ERP solution

Ref: 2020/02406 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages

Information regarding what is Commodore Edward Ahlgren new appointment promoted 20 January 2020

Ref: 2020/03387 PDF, 38.3KB, 2 pages

Request for information for a copy of the QEC F35B Standard Operating Procedures

Ref: 2019/13479 PDF, 67KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the amount of Quick Reaction Alert Flights conducted in the last 5 years from the following RAF stations: Lossiemouth, Coningsby, Mount Pleasant

Ref: 2020/02069 PDF, 62.4KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how much was paid for Cloud and data centre services in 2018 to 2020

Ref: 2020/00545 PDF, 83.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the various appointments under Director Service Delivery Information Systems and Services

Ref: 2020/00506 PDF, 82.5KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the manuals associated with the installation of the Clansman Radios in the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance CVR(T)

Ref: 2019/13346 PDF, 76.9KB, 1 page

Information regarding the manuals associated with the installation of the Clansman Radios in the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance CVR(T) (Annex A)

Ref: 2019/13346 PDF, 1.62MB, 80 pages

Request for information regarding the number of MoD employee laptops that have been stolen over the last 3 years from 2016 to 2019

Ref: 2019/13217 PDF, 78.5KB, 2 pages

Request for the Operations and Maintenance Manual and other documents that support operations and maintenance for an HGI Cormorant Generator (20kVA) as built by Harrington Generators

Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 76.5KB, 1 page

A copy of the Operations and Maintenance Manual and other documents that support operations and maintenance for an HGI Cormorant Generator (20kVA) as built by Harrington Generators (Annex A)

Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 8.04MB, 114 pages

A copy of the Operations and Maintenance Manual and other documents that support operations and maintenance for an HGI Cormorant Generator (20kVA) as built by Harrington Generators (Annex B and C)

Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 5.37MB, 153 pages

A copy of the Operations and Maintenance Manual and other documents that support operations and maintenance for an HGI Cormorant Generator (20kVA) as built by Harrington Generators (Annex D and E)

Ref: 2019/11382 PDF, 2.46MB, 66 pages

Question regarding the formerly declassified areas of the tunnels system now under a classified status

Ref: 2019/12881 PDF, 87.2KB, 1 page

Request for information regarding when MoD will be looking to review their current desktop tool and the current vendor

Ref: 2019/12373 PDF, 97.6KB, 3 pages

Information regarding a list of external suppliers into the DPS function of Defence Information Systems and Services

Ref: 2019/12247 PDF, 78.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the manual, guidelines or other instruction materials provided to MoD employees on the use of WeChat and other messaging apps, including any instructions against the use of such apps

Ref: 2019/ 11996 PDF, 80KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the manual, guidelines or other instruction materials provided to MoD employees on the use of WeChat and other messaging apps, including any instructions against the use of such apps (Annex A)

Ref: 2019/ 11996 PDF, 177KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding which manufacturer (PBX or VOIP) are MoD using as their core telephone system and the number of extension the system supports across the organisation

Ref: 2019/12092 PDF, 84.1KB, 2 pages

Request for information regarding documentation that shows the MV Laertes was either requisitioned or chartered to head south for the 1982 Falklands conflict

Ref: 2019/ 13585 PDF, 60.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the average return of service for the Weapon Engineering Branch for both ratings and officers

Ref: 2019/13287 PDF, 125KB, 4 pages

Information regarding a breakdown of the total cost of equipment and contracted work in relation to the installation at CRC Boulmet, RAF Scampton and RAF (U) Swanwick

Ref: 2020/01945 PDF, 38.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many employee devices that can store data were lost or stolen between 1 June 2018 to 1 June 2019

Ref: 2019/11250 PDF, 93.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the three most common websites visited (excluding search engines and departmental/government intranet) between 2016 to 2019

Ref: 2019/ 10557 PDF, 97.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Female Engineers commencing Initial Officer Training for the 7 years to RY2018-19

Ref: 2020/02098 PDF, 33.9KB, 2 pages

