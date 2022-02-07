FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 24 January

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 January 2022.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
7 February 2022

Documents

Information regarding the Defence Review and the RAF Regt personnel

Ref: 2021/05165 PDF, 85.8 KB, 2 pages

Question on who were the external agencies that advised Air Cadet Organisation RE: Air Cadet Publication 20 (PI104 Annex D) - Non-binary and Transgender Equality Guidance

Ref: 2021/13958 PDF, 131 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding production date, year and materials used for the product Seyntex

Ref: 2021/15483 PDF, 2.18 MB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Training police officer’s undertake and how they collect, use and deal with public information

Ref: 2021/08175 PDF, 73.5 KB, 2 pages

The number of crimes flagged as child sexual exploitation (CSE) from 2017 to 2020

Ref: 2021/08227 PDF, 77.8 KB, 2 pages

How many racially offences per month broken down by race or ethnic background/nationality have been reported from 2015 to 2021

Ref: 2021/08030 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages

Questions on the details of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct charges brought against members of MDP, internally and externally between 2017 and 2021

Ref: 2021/08166 PDF, 85.2 KB, 2 pages

How many times since 2019 to present has the MOD dealt with reported drone sightings over nuclear facilities or objects and other questions

Ref: 2021/07919 PDF, 132 KB, 3 pages

What was the membership fee given to Stonewall as part of their Diversity Champions programme in between 2018 to 2021 by MDP

Ref: 2021/06289 PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages

What is the total establishment of police officers in MDP and other questions

Ref: 2021/08396 PDF, 86.4 KB, 3 pages

for MDP uniformed officers for the years 2016 to 2021

Ref: 2021/08303 PDF, 473 KB, 20 pages

What is the total establishment of police officers in MDP and other questions

Ref: 2021/08546 PDF, 84.5 KB, 3 pages

How many cases MDP have looked into, of fraud when it comes to cladding remediation/ building safety work within their district

Ref: 2021/08730 PDF, 80.3 KB, 2 pages

How many serving officers have a criminal record and what for and, what ranks are they

Ref: 2021/12520 PDF, 79.7 KB, 2 pages

How many police officers and staff in MDP have been reported for domestic abuse from January 2018 to September 2021

Ref: 2021/12508 PDF, 81.5 KB, 2 pages

How many offences of domestic abuse (physical/emotional/psychological) have been reported to MDP between 1 January 2016 and 1 September 2021 with male victims and other questions

Ref: 2021/12509 PDF, 90.6 KB, 2 pages

How many police officers and staff in MDP have been reported for indecent exposure from January 2018 to September 2021

Ref: 2021/12514 PDF, 82.3 KB, 2 pages

How many police officers and staff in MDP have been reported for stalking from January 2018 to September 2021

Ref: 2021/12515 PDF, 79.4 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the service and maintenance history of Land Rover Defender 110 mil registration JM16AA

Ref: 2022/00005 PDF, 302 KB, 5 pages

Information regarding an ex-MOD Land Rover Defender erm LU78AA

Ref: 2021/15594 PDF, 540 KB, 8 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 January 2022.

Published 7 February 2022

Related content