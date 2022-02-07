FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 24 January
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 January 2022.
Documents
Information regarding the Defence Review and the RAF Regt personnel
Ref: 2021/05165 PDF, 85.8 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding production date, year and materials used for the product Seyntex
Ref: 2021/15483 PDF, 2.18 MB, 15 pages
Training police officer’s undertake and how they collect, use and deal with public information
Ref: 2021/08175 PDF, 73.5 KB, 2 pages
The number of crimes flagged as child sexual exploitation (CSE) from 2017 to 2020
Ref: 2021/08227 PDF, 77.8 KB, 2 pages
How many racially offences per month broken down by race or ethnic background/nationality have been reported from 2015 to 2021
Ref: 2021/08030 PDF, 125 KB, 3 pages
How many times since 2019 to present has the MOD dealt with reported drone sightings over nuclear facilities or objects and other questions
Ref: 2021/07919 PDF, 132 KB, 3 pages
What was the membership fee given to Stonewall as part of their Diversity Champions programme in between 2018 to 2021 by MDP
Ref: 2021/06289 PDF, 141 KB, 2 pages
What is the total establishment of police officers in MDP and other questions
Ref: 2021/08396 PDF, 86.4 KB, 3 pages
for MDP uniformed officers for the years 2016 to 2021
Ref: 2021/08303 PDF, 473 KB, 20 pages
What is the total establishment of police officers in MDP and other questions
Ref: 2021/08546 PDF, 84.5 KB, 3 pages
How many cases MDP have looked into, of fraud when it comes to cladding remediation/ building safety work within their district
Ref: 2021/08730 PDF, 80.3 KB, 2 pages
How many serving officers have a criminal record and what for and, what ranks are they
Ref: 2021/12520 PDF, 79.7 KB, 2 pages
How many police officers and staff in MDP have been reported for domestic abuse from January 2018 to September 2021
Ref: 2021/12508 PDF, 81.5 KB, 2 pages
How many police officers and staff in MDP have been reported for indecent exposure from January 2018 to September 2021
Ref: 2021/12514 PDF, 82.3 KB, 2 pages
How many police officers and staff in MDP have been reported for stalking from January 2018 to September 2021
Ref: 2021/12515 PDF, 79.4 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the service and maintenance history of Land Rover Defender 110 mil registration JM16AA
Ref: 2022/00005 PDF, 302 KB, 5 pages
Information regarding an ex-MOD Land Rover Defender erm LU78AA
Ref: 2021/15594 PDF, 540 KB, 8 pages
Details
