FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 24 February 2020 (Thursday)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 February 2020.
Documents
Information regarding file AB15/3457, the first British nuclear power project
Ref: 2019/08613 PDF, 25.9MB, 33 pages
Information regarding file reference ES4/494
Ref: 2019/08640 PDF, 1.78MB, 23 pages
Information regarding file reference AB16/748
Ref: 2019/08525 PDF, 6.15MB, 8 pages
Information regarding the number of secondary employments of police officers in the MOD Police
Ref: 2019/11363 PDF, 159KB, 8 pages
Information regarding how much overtime was worked at Devonport Naval Base from 17 January to 4 September 2019
Ref: 2019/11321 PDF, 96.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD's contact with the Dutch Cultural Heritage Agency and/or the Dutch MOD in 2019
Ref: 2019/09032 PDF, 610KB, 30 pages
Information regarding the service of royal marine vehicle mechanics
Ref: 2019/13345 PDF, 119KB, 4 pages
Information regarding 'The Loughs Agency' or 'Irish Water'
Ref: 2019/13497 PDF, 107KB, 1 page
Information regarding the MOD staff, budget, internet and other IT services
Ref: 2019/13327 PDF, 179KB, 2 pages
Response to question: Did the Ministry of Defence have any contact with the Dutch Cultural Heritage Agency between 3 June and 1 August 2019?
Ref: 2019/09032 PDF, 609KB, 30 pages
Information regarding a Royal Marine Vehicle Mechanic (VM) with 5 years service
Ref: 2019/13345 PDF, 93.2KB, 4 pages
Request for information for the most recent operating manual for the military Land Rover Wolf 90 Defender (Annex C)
Ref: 2019/12081 PDF, 46MB, 186 pages
Request for information for the most recent operating manual for the military Land Rover Wolf 90 Defender (Annex B)
Ref: 2019/12081 PDF, 33.6MB, 128 pages
Request for information for the most recent operating manual for the military Land Rover Wolf 90 Defender (Annex A)
Ref: 2019/12081 PDF, 26.7MB, 112 pages
Request for information for the most recent operating manual for the military Land Rover Wolf 90 Defender
Ref: 2019/12081 PDF, 668KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the years 1988 to 1994 on the number of redundancies by rank in the Royal Artillery (RA) and Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME)
Ref: FOI2020/00417/13/04 PDF, 41.9KB, 2 pages
Request for information for a copy of the Royal Engineers People Policy Note 1980
Ref: FOI2020/01800/10/04 PDF, 44.7KB, 3 pages
Request for information of the latest REME Corps Instructions on Artificer training
Ref: FOI2020/00305/05/04 PDF, 262KB, 37 pages
Information regarding a medical discharge compensation claim
Ref: FOI2020/00151/13/04 PDF, 341KB, 11 pages
Information regarding the case of the Florine investigation
Ref: FOI2019/13688/13/04 PDF, 33.5KB, 2 pages
Further information regarding FOIARMY2015/09834
Ref: FOI2019/13609/13/04 PDF, 727KB, 32 pages
Information regarding course phases and their lengths in weeks for Class 3 and Class 1 training courses for Royal Signals Roles
Ref: FOI2019/13575/13/04 PDF, 93.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding data setting out the breakdown of the percentage chance of survival for male and female Officers and ORs for the past six years
Ref: FOI2019/13459/13/04 PDF, 345KB, 11 pages
Request for information regarding Safeguarding Training
Ref: FOI2019/13130/05/04 PDF, 41KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of ACF detachments within each ACF county on 31 January 2018
Ref: FOI2019/13531/10/05 PDF, 39.3KB, 3 pages
