FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 24 February 2020 (Monday)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 February 2020 (Monday).

Published 25 February 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding staff allowances at the UK Hydrographic Office

Ref: 2019/13178 PDF, 114KB, 2 pages

Information regarding sunset and/or moon phases for 4 September 2002 at Margate Beach

Ref: 2019/13030 PDF, 141KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the review of being discharged from service with the aim of receiving a retrospective medial discharge

Ref: 2019/12849 PDF, 584KB, 14 pages

Information regarding the number of offence records listed in the MOD Police crime database that contain key words such as, Tik Tok and Tumblr

Ref: 2019/11315 PDF, 91.5KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the succession of Commodore Robert Vitali as Assistant Chief of Staff Resources and Plans

Ref: 2019/13469 PDF, 45.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the amounts paid as a result out of court settlements over the past 4 years

Ref: 2019/10882 PDF, 89.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of assaults on police officers in the MOD Police over the past 5 years

Ref: 2019/10880 PDF, 92.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total cost to the MOD of providing security for the DSEI exhibition during September 2019

Ref: 2019/10602 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many cocaine related arrests that have been made over the last 5 years

Ref: 2019/10710 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding officer and staff conviction data from 2008 to 2018

Ref: 2019/10639 PDF, 93.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding to the murder of John Freeburn on 28 June 1976

Ref: 2019/09592 PDF, 6.61MB, 6 pages

Information regarding where the sales of vehicles are carried out

Ref: 2019/10881 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding racially or religiously aggravated offences reported to the MDP

Ref: 2019/10613 PDF, 124KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of employees who have been disciplined for computer misuse over the last 2 financial years

Ref: 2019/10489 PDF, 89.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number and composition of vehicles in the Ministry of Defence Police

Ref: 2019/10409 PDF, 92.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding who to contact to acquire the Annual Subscription AP3456

Ref: 2019/13375 PDF, 32KB, 2 pages

Information regarding staff, intranet budget and intranet usage

Ref: 2019/12771 PDF, 116KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the list of all QRA responses from RAF Lossiemouth during 2019

Ref: 2019/13302 PDF, 65.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the succession of the Assistant Chief of Staff Warfare and Assistant Chief of Staff

Ref: 2019/13312 PDF, 50.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a copy of the 2014 and 2015 Defence Council Instructions in relation to stores and clothing

Ref: 2019/12895 PDF, 1.42MB, 40 pages

Information regarding the number of probationary officers currently in the MDP

Ref: 2018/10299 PDF, 91KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of soldiers serving with battalions which make up the Royal Regiment of Scotland

Ref: 2019/12703/03/03 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

Information regarding maps showing various pipe routes in regards to Wexland Farm

Ref: 2019/10585 PDF, 4.54MB, 10 pages

Information regarding the recording of phone calls in relation to ref32452231

Ref: 2019/10590 PDF, 7.71MB, 18 pages

Information regarding the total number of unoccupied residential Service Family Accommodation properties

Ref: 2019/09963 PDF, 887KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a monument at Bramley Training area

Ref: 2019/10570 PDF, 3.02MB, 4 pages

Information regarding MOD service married quarter's accommodation at Air Command HQ

Ref: 2019/10601 PDF, 1.06MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of homes owned by defence that are intended to house military families

Ref: 2019/09674 PDF, 270KB, 2 pages

Published 25 February 2020

