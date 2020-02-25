FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 24 February 2020 (Monday)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 February 2020 (Monday).
Documents
Information regarding staff allowances at the UK Hydrographic Office
Ref: 2019/13178 PDF, 114KB, 2 pages
Information regarding sunset and/or moon phases for 4 September 2002 at Margate Beach
Ref: 2019/13030 PDF, 141KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the review of being discharged from service with the aim of receiving a retrospective medial discharge
Ref: 2019/12849 PDF, 584KB, 14 pages
Information regarding the number of offence records listed in the MOD Police crime database that contain key words such as, Tik Tok and Tumblr
Ref: 2019/11315 PDF, 91.5KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the succession of Commodore Robert Vitali as Assistant Chief of Staff Resources and Plans
Ref: 2019/13469 PDF, 45.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the amounts paid as a result out of court settlements over the past 4 years
Ref: 2019/10882 PDF, 89.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of assaults on police officers in the MOD Police over the past 5 years
Ref: 2019/10880 PDF, 92.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total cost to the MOD of providing security for the DSEI exhibition during September 2019
Ref: 2019/10602 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many cocaine related arrests that have been made over the last 5 years
Ref: 2019/10710 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding officer and staff conviction data from 2008 to 2018
Ref: 2019/10639 PDF, 93.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding to the murder of John Freeburn on 28 June 1976
Ref: 2019/09592 PDF, 6.61MB, 6 pages
Information regarding where the sales of vehicles are carried out
Ref: 2019/10881 PDF, 88.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding racially or religiously aggravated offences reported to the MDP
Ref: 2019/10613 PDF, 124KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of employees who have been disciplined for computer misuse over the last 2 financial years
Ref: 2019/10489 PDF, 89.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number and composition of vehicles in the Ministry of Defence Police
Ref: 2019/10409 PDF, 92.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding who to contact to acquire the Annual Subscription AP3456
Ref: 2019/13375 PDF, 32KB, 2 pages
Information regarding staff, intranet budget and intranet usage
Ref: 2019/12771 PDF, 116KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the list of all QRA responses from RAF Lossiemouth during 2019
Ref: 2019/13302 PDF, 65.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the succession of the Assistant Chief of Staff Warfare and Assistant Chief of Staff
Ref: 2019/13312 PDF, 50.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a copy of the 2014 and 2015 Defence Council Instructions in relation to stores and clothing
Ref: 2019/12895 PDF, 1.42MB, 40 pages
Information regarding the number of probationary officers currently in the MDP
Ref: 2018/10299 PDF, 91KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of soldiers serving with battalions which make up the Royal Regiment of Scotland
Ref: 2019/12703/03/03 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
Information regarding maps showing various pipe routes in regards to Wexland Farm
Ref: 2019/10585 PDF, 4.54MB, 10 pages
Information regarding the recording of phone calls in relation to ref32452231
Ref: 2019/10590 PDF, 7.71MB, 18 pages
Information regarding the total number of unoccupied residential Service Family Accommodation properties
Ref: 2019/09963 PDF, 887KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a monument at Bramley Training area
Ref: 2019/10570 PDF, 3.02MB, 4 pages
Information regarding MOD service married quarter's accommodation at Air Command HQ
Ref: 2019/10601 PDF, 1.06MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of homes owned by defence that are intended to house military families
Ref: 2019/09674 PDF, 270KB, 2 pages
Details
