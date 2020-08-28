FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 24 August 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 August 2020.
Documents
Information regarding how many applicants were there for job reference 1622559
Ref: 2020/08844 PDF, 180KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total budget and paybill regarding MOD
Ref: 2020/08734 PDF, 21.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding details for Art 5 GDPR
Ref: 2020/08470 PDF, 22.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding on what grounds and dates were the IBM tests replaced and removed from recruitment processes of DBS or MOD
Ref: 2020/08320 PDF, 65.1KB, 3 pages
Information regarding reasons or options for a service man or woman terminating their engagement leaving the service early through JPA
Ref: 2020/08167 PDF, 181KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the post-war medal and clasp entitlement for former officer David Ivor Maunsell Harries (3512104)
Ref: 2020/08084 PDF, 20.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the maladministration of the Health Assessment Advisory Service
Ref: 2020/08115 PDF, 23.6KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many civilian fee-earners are currently engaged by the Adventurous Training Group
Ref: 2020/08012 PDF, 34.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the current total numbers of personnel who benefit from funding under the IPV4C scheme
Ref: 2020/07759 PDF, 19.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many people have been judged eligible for IPC4V funding between 2018 and 2020
Ref: 2020/07755 and 2020/08524 PDF, 22KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Dr Tidman and his medical credentials
Ref: 2020/07962 PDF, 31.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many film badges were issued and processed between 1957 and 1958
Ref: 2020/07971 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages
Information regarding warships and the ABCD procedure
Ref: 2020/08106 PDF, 125KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the fleet flying hours for 2019 to 2020 for multiple aircrafts
Ref: 2020/06933 PDF, 51.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Royal Navy observers serving on Poseidon
Ref: 2020/08799 PDF, 52.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the deployment of RAF Tornado aircraft over Nigeria in 2014 and the nature of the mission and operational tasks assigned
Ref: 2020/05191 PDF, 53.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MAN HX60 and supporting documents
Ref: 2020/07577 PDF, 13.1MB, 492 pages
Information regarding the number of Cadet Forces adult volunteers involved with the RAF Air Cadets between 2017 to 2020
Ref: 2020/08912 PDF, 18.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding service records of EU13 CFK Mitsubishi Outlander
Ref: 2020/02433 PDF, 87.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how Police Forces deal with FOI and Subject Access Requests
Ref: 2020/02784 PDF, 92.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding stalking and harassment crimes between 2014 to 2020 on social media
Ref: 2020/02635 PDF, 90.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding all the companies that bid on a specific tender
Ref: 2020/04585 PDF, 338KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Air Cadet Vigilant Motor Gliders
Ref: 2020/04517 PDF, 486KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Royal Mail
Ref: 2020/05591 PDF, 497KB, 4 pages
Information regarding ex-MOD vehicles
Ref: 2020/06476 PDF, 442KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the MOD selling spare equipment and vehicles
Ref: 2020/06049 PDF, 656KB, 4 pages
Information regarding how many postmasters who have been victims of the scandal are from the BAME community
Ref: 2020/06711 PDF, 363KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the Air Cadet Vigilant Motor Gliders
Ref: 2020/06206 PDF, 341KB, 2 pages
Information regarding vehicles purchased from the MOD
Ref: 2020/06841 PDF, 436KB, 2 pages
Information regarding vehicle spare parts being either scrapped or auctioned
Ref: 2020/06437 PDF, 483KB, 2 pages
Information regarding mail/parcels delivered in 2019, the current delivery partners, annual spend and more details
Ref: 2020/06833 PDF, 811KB, 4 pages
Details
