FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 24 August 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 24 August 2020.

Published 28 August 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding how many applicants were there for job reference 1622559

Ref: 2020/08844 PDF, 180KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total budget and paybill regarding MOD

Ref: 2020/08734 PDF, 21.5KB, 2 pages

Information regarding details for Art 5 GDPR

Ref: 2020/08470 PDF, 22.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding on what grounds and dates were the IBM tests replaced and removed from recruitment processes of DBS or MOD

Ref: 2020/08320 PDF, 65.1KB, 3 pages

Information regarding reasons or options for a service man or woman terminating their engagement leaving the service early through JPA

Ref: 2020/08167 PDF, 181KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the post-war medal and clasp entitlement for former officer David Ivor Maunsell Harries (3512104)

Ref: 2020/08084 PDF, 20.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the maladministration of the Health Assessment Advisory Service

Ref: 2020/08115 PDF, 23.6KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many civilian fee-earners are currently engaged by the Adventurous Training Group

Ref: 2020/08012 PDF, 34.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the current total numbers of personnel who benefit from funding under the IPV4C scheme

Ref: 2020/07759 PDF, 19.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many people have been judged eligible for IPC4V funding between 2018 and 2020

Ref: 2020/07755 and 2020/08524 PDF, 22KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Dr Tidman and his medical credentials

Ref: 2020/07962 PDF, 31.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many film badges were issued and processed between 1957 and 1958

Ref: 2020/07971 PDF, 107KB, 2 pages

Information regarding warships and the ABCD procedure

Ref: 2020/08106 PDF, 125KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the fleet flying hours for 2019 to 2020 for multiple aircrafts

Ref: 2020/06933 PDF, 51.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Royal Navy observers serving on Poseidon

Ref: 2020/08799 PDF, 52.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the deployment of RAF Tornado aircraft over Nigeria in 2014 and the nature of the mission and operational tasks assigned

Ref: 2020/05191 PDF, 53.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the MAN HX60 and supporting documents

Ref: 2020/07577 PDF, 13.1MB, 492 pages

Information regarding the number of Cadet Forces adult volunteers involved with the RAF Air Cadets between 2017 to 2020

Ref: 2020/08912 PDF, 18.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding service records of EU13 CFK Mitsubishi Outlander

Ref: 2020/02433 PDF, 87.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how Police Forces deal with FOI and Subject Access Requests

Ref: 2020/02784 PDF, 92.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding stalking and harassment crimes between 2014 to 2020 on social media

Ref: 2020/02635 PDF, 90.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding all the companies that bid on a specific tender

Ref: 2020/04585 PDF, 338KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Air Cadet Vigilant Motor Gliders

Ref: 2020/04517 PDF, 486KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Royal Mail

Ref: 2020/05591 PDF, 497KB, 4 pages

Information regarding ex-MOD vehicles

Ref: 2020/06476 PDF, 442KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the MOD selling spare equipment and vehicles

Ref: 2020/06049 PDF, 656KB, 4 pages

Information regarding how many postmasters who have been victims of the scandal are from the BAME community

Ref: 2020/06711 PDF, 363KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the Air Cadet Vigilant Motor Gliders

Ref: 2020/06206 PDF, 341KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicles purchased from the MOD

Ref: 2020/06841 PDF, 436KB, 2 pages

Information regarding vehicle spare parts being either scrapped or auctioned

Ref: 2020/06437 PDF, 483KB, 2 pages

Information regarding mail/parcels delivered in 2019, the current delivery partners, annual spend and more details

Ref: 2020/06833 PDF, 811KB, 4 pages

