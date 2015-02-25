FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 February 2015
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 February 2015.
Documents
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 February 2015.
Updates to this page
-
Added [Withdrawn] notice to 'Attachment: whistleblowing and raising a concern'. This policy is superseded by 'Ministry of Defence raising a concern policy'.
-
Added FOI responses for MOD Guard Service meal breaks under the Working time directive, information on the history of Haile Sand Fort, number of SFA applications DIO received.
-
Added new FOI responses for Reporting concerns and Whistleblowing', Recruitment into BRNC Dartmouth, Royal Marines officers who applied for conversion of their commission, number of soldiers in the regular parachute battalions.
-
Added new FOI responses for Historic bunkers, Breakdown of scores from DIO moderation panel C2 grade, history of the WW 2 hospital, number of MOD sites where the MGS breeched customer service agreements, MOD Aquatrine Package C PFI area water bills, documents for the MGS proposed new uniform designs, building specifications for Shackleton Barracks, authority for release of personal data for publishing on the Internet including GOV.UK.
-
First published.