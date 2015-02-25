FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 23 February 2015

FOI release

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 23 February 2015.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
25 February 2015
Last updated
17 September 2025 — See all updates

Documents

Low flying military aircraft over Exeter

Ref: RAF FOI 2015/01319

PDF, 68.8 KB

Operation Herrick official end date. Operation Toral official start date. BFPO 762 opening date and location

Ref: HOCS

PDF, 29.8 KB

Request for rucksack long back, short back and frame assembly drawings and drawings lists

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/08563

PDF, 75.4 KB

Attachment: rucksack long back drawings, drawing lists and item lists

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/08563

PDF, 1.41 MB

Attachment: rucksack short back drawings, drawing lists and item lists

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/08563

PDF, 1.4 MB

Attachment: frame assembly rucksack long back drawings, drawing lists and item lists

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/08563

PDF, 56 KB

Attachment: frame assembly rucksack short back drawings, drawing lists and item lists

Ref: DE&S FOI2014/08563

PDF, 54.6 KB

Historic bunkers on the Isle of Wight

Ref: DIO 00124

PDF, 91.7 KB

Breakdown of scores from Defence Infrastructure Organisation moderation panel C2 grade June 2014

Ref: DIO FIO2015/00501

PDF, 122 KB, 2 pages

History of the World War 2 hospital formerly serving Hixon airfield, Staffordshire

Ref: DIO 00963

PDF, 53.6 KB

Number of MOD sites where the MGS (MOD Guard Service) breeched customer service agreements 2007 to 2012

Ref: DIO FOI2015/01186

PDF, 184 KB

MOD Aquatrine Package C PFI area water bills

Ref: DIO FOI2015/01613

PDF, 162 KB

Documents for the MOD Guard Service proposed new uniform designs

Ref: DIO FOI2015/01484

PDF, 74 KB

Building specifications and structural drawings for Shackleton Barracks in Ballykelly

Ref: DIO FOI2015/01078

PDF, 68.5 KB

Authority for release of personal data for publishing on the internet including GOV.UK

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/01149

PDF, 664 KB

Annex A: authority for release of personal data for publishing on the internet including GOV.UK

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/01149

PDF, 289 KB

'Reporting concerns and Whistleblowing' document: request for updated version

Ref: HOCS

PDF, 136 KB

[Withdrawn] Attachment: whistleblowing and raising a concern

Ref: HOCS

PDF, 451 KB, 11 pages

Information on recruitment into BRNC (Britannia Royal Naval College) Dartmouth each year for 2012 to 2014

Ref: Royal Navy 2015-01756

PDF, 167 KB

Number of Royal Marines officers who applied for conversion of their commission April 2007 to March 2014

Ref: Royal Navy 2015-01890

PDF, 360 KB

Number of soldiers in the regular parachute battalions and number that are parachute trained

Ref: Army

PDF, 255 KB

MOD Guard Service meal breaks under the Working time directive, MGS customer service agreement and CRB (Criminal Records Bureau) checks

Ref: DIO FOI2015/02020

PDF, 167 KB

Annex A: joint business agreement for the MOD Guard Service

Ref: DIO FOI2015/02020

PDF, 246 KB

Information on the history of Haile Sand Fort and ownership

Ref: DIO 20150203-FOI00975

PDF, 141 KB

Annex A: Hail Sand Fort: National archives documents

Ref: DIO 20150203-FOI00975

PDF, 58 KB

Number of Service family accommodation applications DIO received January 2011 to December 2014

Ref: HOCS FOI2015/00973

PDF, 175 KB

Annex A: Service family accommodation applications DIO received January 2011 to December 2014

Ref: DIO FOI2015/00973

PDF, 507 KB

Details

