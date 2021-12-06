FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 22 November 2021 - Part 2
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 November 2021.
Documents
Information regarding British Army Land Rover Defender 90 Wolf service number LU50AA
Ref: 2021/07646 PDF, 1.27 MB, 8 pages
Information regarding environmental information regulation request failure to protect marine protected areas form damage from large anchors
Ref: 2021/06663 PDF, 292 KB, 7 pages
Information regarding UKHO’s ICT expenditure
Ref: 2021/06690 PDF, 159 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding UKHO’s ICT expenditure - Annex
Ref: 2021/06690 View online Download CSV 562 Bytes
Information regarding GIS data (shape files) of the low and high water coastlines of Guernesy, Jersey and surrounding islands and shoals
Ref: 2021/06752 PDF, 110 KB, 1 page
Information regarding the dataset on estimated sunrise and sunset in the UK
Ref: 2021/07347 PDF, 444 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding ex-military truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV pinzgauer vector 2320-D-503-302
Ref: 2021/05871 PDF, 17.9 MB, 182 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding how many animals and of which species were subject to scientific research covered by ASPA in 2020
Ref: 2021/04020 PDF, 4.9 MB, 23 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the number of accidents and or security breaches involving biological agents, nerve agents, gases or any other lethal chemicals at Porton Down in 2020
Ref: 2021/00211 PDF, 858 KB, 4 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding who succeeded Air Commodore M R Flewin CBE as Typhoon Force Commander as of July 2021
Ref: 202107396 PDF, 69.3 KB, 2 pages
Request for statistics regarding the RAF pilot branch and relating questions
Ref: 2021/06005 PDF, 1.79 MB, 4 pages
Request for a list of the Cat A and Cat B projects for 2019 to 2029
Ref: 2021/06491 PDF, 864 KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Information regarding the number of armed forces personnel referred to the prevent framework between 2018 and 2021
Ref: 2021/03807 PDF, 49.2 KB, 3 pages
Request for copies of the law and policies which relate to war disablement pension claims
Ref: 2021/06476 PDF, 20.6 KB, 2 pages
Request for a full copy for Article 55 in relation to third party compensation and war pensions
Ref: 2021/06122 PDF, 22.7 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the evidence of benefit to the MOD consequent upon the expenditure on Common Purpose
Ref: 2021/06474 PDF, 22.6 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement of George Gray Thomson service number 331941 and issue date
Ref: 2021/06120 PDF, 206 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding what technologies including versions MOD use for HR, payroll, L&D, finance, procurement, contact centre and other questions
Ref: 2021/05741/05743/05744/05745/05746/05747/05748/05749/05758/06298 PDF, 29.4 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of complaints, dispositions, awaiting decisions for British nuclear test veterans claim under AFCS rules
Ref: 2021/05715 PDF, 23.9 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD casework during the pandemic and other questions
Ref: 2021/06110 PDF, 26 KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many UK Gulf War medals went to Canadians
Ref: 2021/05793 PDF, 168 KB, 3 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 November 2021.