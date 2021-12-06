FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 22 November 2021 - Part 2

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 November 2021.

6 December 2021

Information regarding British Army Land Rover Defender 90 Wolf service number LU50AA

Information regarding environmental information regulation request failure to protect marine protected areas form damage from large anchors

Information regarding UKHO’s ICT expenditure

Information regarding UKHO’s ICT expenditure - Annex

Information regarding GIS data (shape files) of the low and high water coastlines of Guernesy, Jersey and surrounding islands and shoals

Information regarding the dataset on estimated sunrise and sunset in the UK

Information regarding ex-military truck UTY MED (HD) 6X6 PPV pinzgauer vector 2320-D-503-302

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information regarding how many animals and of which species were subject to scientific research covered by ASPA in 2020

Information regarding the number of accidents and or security breaches involving biological agents, nerve agents, gases or any other lethal chemicals at Porton Down in 2020

Information regarding who succeeded Air Commodore M R Flewin CBE as Typhoon Force Commander as of July 2021

Request for statistics regarding the RAF pilot branch and relating questions

Request for a list of the Cat A and Cat B projects for 2019 to 2029

Information regarding the number of armed forces personnel referred to the prevent framework between 2018 and 2021

Request for copies of the law and policies which relate to war disablement pension claims

Request for a full copy for Article 55 in relation to third party compensation and war pensions

Information regarding the medal entitlement for former NCO Flight Sgt Harry Louis Paul Gregory service during the second world war and when it was issued

Information regarding the evidence of benefit to the MOD consequent upon the expenditure on Common Purpose

Information regarding the WW2 medal entitlement of George Gray Thomson service number 331941 and issue date

Information regarding what technologies including versions MOD use for HR, payroll, L&D, finance, procurement, contact centre and other questions

Information regarding the number of complaints, dispositions, awaiting decisions for British nuclear test veterans claim under AFCS rules

Question regarding how many claims for hearing loss and/or tinnitus have MOD had from servicemen and veterans associated with the Tristar or similar aircraft

Information regarding MOD casework during the pandemic and other questions

Information regarding how many UK Gulf War medals went to Canadians

