FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 22 November 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 November 2021.
Documents
Information regarding missing persons cases from January 2016 to June 2021
Ref: 2021/07636 PDF, 98.4 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding dog attacks against humans from 2019 to 2021
Ref: 2021/07961 PDF, 76.5 KB
Information regarding drone/UAV related calls from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021
Ref: 2021/07959 PDF, 79.2 KB
Information regarding overtime pay for the MDP 2021
Ref: 2021/08026 PDF, 73.8 KB
Information regarding types of crime dealt with by the MDP 2021
Ref: 2021/08016 PDF, 77.1 KB
Information regarding vehicles that have left MOD service 2021
Ref: 2021/13530 PDF, 149 KB
Information regarding a Land Rover Defender PS56AA 2021
Ref: 2021/13532 PDF, 138 KB
Information regarding Army personnel who who did not receive Golden or Diamond Jubilee medals 2002-2012
Ref: 2021/10949 PDF, 239 KB
Information regarding a Land Rover Defender 90 soft top, left hand drive 1991-2001
Ref: 2021/12310 PDF, 310 KB, 5 pages
Information regarding an ex-army Pinzgauer TUM 1987
Ref: 2021/11228 PDF, 378 KB, 7 pages
Information regarding an insulated food transport box manual 2021
Ref: 2021/13725 PDF, 472 KB, 2 pages
Information regarding electronic copies of repair manuals for an ex-military truck 2021
Ref: 2021/10943 PDF, 9.14 MB, 164 pages
Information regarding members of regiment Royal Artillery who died in Northern Ireland 1970-1971
Ref: 2021/10954 PDF, 205 KB
Information regarding the roadside bombing at Ballyduggan Road 2021
Ref: 2021/08764 PDF, 209 KB
Info regarding the service history of a Land Rover Defender 110 XD Wolf 2021
Ref: 2021/13062 PDF, 131 KB
Information regarding vehicle Merlin reports 2021
Ref: 2021/14002 PDF, 373 KB, 12 pages
Information regarding pension, policy statements/instructions 2005
Ref: 2021/09785 PDF, 36.7 KB
Information regarding tour dates of the Army and Navy on Operation BANNER from 1969
Ref: 2021/01128 PDF, 6.99 MB
Information regarding a Landrover Defender VIN SALLDHAB7BA300947 2021
Ref: 2021/11228 PDF, 379 KB, 6 pages
Information regarding the cost of working from home equipment MOD 2021
Ref: 2021/09304, 2021/09305, 2021/09993, 2021/09992 PDF, 107 KB, 11 pages
Details
