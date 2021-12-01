FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 22 November 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 November 2021.

1 December 2021

Information regarding missing persons cases from January 2016 to June 2021

Ref: 2021/07636 PDF, 98.4 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding dog attacks against humans from 2019 to 2021

Ref: 2021/07961 PDF, 76.5 KB

Information regarding drone/UAV related calls from 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021

Ref: 2021/07959 PDF, 79.2 KB

Information regarding overtime pay for the MDP 2021

Ref: 2021/08026 PDF, 73.8 KB

Information regarding types of crime dealt with by the MDP 2021

Ref: 2021/08016 PDF, 77.1 KB

Information regarding vehicles that have left MOD service 2021

Ref: 2021/13530 PDF, 149 KB

Information regarding a Land Rover Defender PS56AA 2021

Ref: 2021/13532 PDF, 138 KB

Information regarding Army personnel who who did not receive Golden or Diamond Jubilee medals 2002-2012

Ref: 2021/10949 PDF, 239 KB

Information regarding a Land Rover Defender 90 soft top, left hand drive 1991-2001

Ref: 2021/12310 PDF, 310 KB, 5 pages

Information regarding an ex-army Pinzgauer TUM 1987

Ref: 2021/11228 PDF, 378 KB, 7 pages

Information regarding an insulated food transport box manual 2021

Ref: 2021/13725 PDF, 472 KB, 2 pages

Information regarding electronic copies of repair manuals for an ex-military truck 2021

Ref: 2021/10943 PDF, 9.14 MB, 164 pages

Information regarding members of regiment Royal Artillery who died in Northern Ireland 1970-1971

Ref: 2021/10954 PDF, 205 KB

Information regarding the roadside bombing at Ballyduggan Road 2021

Ref: 2021/08764 PDF, 209 KB

Info regarding the service history of a Land Rover Defender 110 XD Wolf 2021

Ref: 2021/13062 PDF, 131 KB

Information regarding vehicle Merlin reports 2021

Ref: 2021/14002 PDF, 373 KB, 12 pages

Information regarding pension, policy statements/instructions 2005

Ref: 2021/09785 PDF, 36.7 KB

Information regarding tour dates of the Army and Navy on Operation BANNER from 1969

Ref: 2021/01128 PDF, 6.99 MB

Information regarding a Landrover Defender VIN SALLDHAB7BA300947 2021

Ref: 2021/11228 PDF, 379 KB, 6 pages

Information regarding the cost of working from home equipment MOD 2021

Ref: 2021/09304, 2021/09305, 2021/09993, 2021/09992 PDF, 107 KB, 11 pages

