FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 22 June 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 June 2020.
Documents
Information regarding on average how many SAR/DPA requests does your authority receive in a month and other questions
Ref: 2019/13526 PDF, 94.4KB, 2 pages
Request to share any protest, rallies and marches that the MDP have been aware of in 2018 and 2019
Ref: 2019/13061 PDF, 89.6KB, 2 pages
Request for information on protest, rallies and marches that the MDP have been aware of in 2018 and 2019
Ref: 2019/13722 PDF, 101KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the demographic information for the UK armed forces for the years 1990 to 1992
Ref: 2020/05460 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages
Request for a copy of Safety Notice (SNvE) number 377 in relation to the fitting of non-genuine parts on Land Rover Wolf vehicles
Ref: 2020/06041 PDF, 1.21MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the UK Government's Cloud First policy
Ref: 2019/13284 PDF, 101KB, 4 pages
Information regarding all pilot schemes/projects
Ref: 2019/13281 PDF, 89.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Trade Group 1 Aviation Technician statistics
Ref: 2020/05068 PDF, 5.94MB, 3 pages
Information regarding Trade Group 11 Intelligence Analyst statistics
Ref: 2020/05504 PDF, 6.39MB, 3 pages
Information regarding Trade Group 1 Aviation Technician statistics
Ref: 2020/05440 PDF, 5.53MB, 3 pages
Information regarding Regiment Officer statistics
Ref: 2020/05774 PDF, 7.04MB, 3 pages
Information regarding Trade Group 1 Aviation Technician statistics
Ref: 2020/05534 PDF, 6.19MB, 3 pages
Information regarding file reference: AB38/2072
Ref: 2019/08636 PDF, 14.6MB, 449 pages
Information regarding the number of commonwealth citizens accepted for initial assessment
Ref: 2019/12995/04/02 PDF, 27.8KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of applicants graded P8L8
Ref: 2019/13206/04/02 PDF, 28.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of personnel discharged by medical category
Ref: 2019/12163/13/04 PDF, 50.2KB, 4 pages
Number of soldiers medically discharged from the British Army from April 2012 to 2019
Ref: 2019/11131/13/04 PDF, 53.3KB, 3 pages
Figures for the Army gap year commission scheme over the last 5 years
Ref: 2019/12831/04/02 PDF, 33.6KB, 3 pages
Details
