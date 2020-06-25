FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 22 June 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 June 2020.

Published 25 June 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding the number of non-crime hate incidents and the category recorded for each incident for example transphobia, racism and misogyny

Ref: 2019/13371 PDF, 96.9KB, 3 pages

Information regarding on average how many SAR/DPA requests does your authority receive in a month and other questions

Ref: 2019/13526 PDF, 94.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding money raised from selling lost goods, seized goods and/or goods judged to be brought with the proceeds of crime on eBay for 2017 to 2019

Ref: 2019/13651 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages

Request to share any protest, rallies and marches that the MDP have been aware of in 2018 and 2019

Ref: 2019/13061 PDF, 89.6KB, 2 pages

Request for information on protest, rallies and marches that the MDP have been aware of in 2018 and 2019

Ref: 2019/13722 PDF, 101KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the key programmes listed in the Defence Equipment Programmes for the spend year 2016 to 2017 covering the programmes listed in the Defence Equipment Plan 2017 p45

Ref: 2020/04646 PDF, 194KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the demographic information for the UK armed forces for the years 1990 to 1992

Ref: 2020/05460 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages

Request for a copy of Safety Notice (SNvE) number 377 in relation to the fitting of non-genuine parts on Land Rover Wolf vehicles

Ref: 2020/06041 PDF, 1.21MB, 3 pages

Information regarding the UK Government's Cloud First policy

Ref: 2019/13284 PDF, 101KB, 4 pages

Information regarding all pilot schemes/projects

Ref: 2019/13281 PDF, 89.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Trade Group 1 Aviation Technician statistics

Ref: 2020/05068 PDF, 5.94MB, 3 pages

Information regarding Trade Group 11 Intelligence Analyst statistics

Ref: 2020/05504 PDF, 6.39MB, 3 pages

Information regarding Trade Group 1 Aviation Technician statistics

Ref: 2020/05440 PDF, 5.53MB, 3 pages

Information regarding Regiment Officer statistics

Ref: 2020/05774 PDF, 7.04MB, 3 pages

Information regarding Trade Group 1 Aviation Technician statistics

Ref: 2020/05534 PDF, 6.19MB, 3 pages

Information regarding file reference: AB38/2072

Ref: 2019/08636 PDF, 14.6MB, 449 pages

Information regarding the number of commonwealth citizens accepted for initial assessment

Ref: 2019/12995/04/02 PDF, 27.8KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of applicants graded P8L8

Ref: 2019/13206/04/02 PDF, 28.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of personnel discharged by medical category

Ref: 2019/12163/13/04 PDF, 50.2KB, 4 pages

Number of soldiers medically discharged from the British Army from April 2012 to 2019

Ref: 2019/11131/13/04 PDF, 53.3KB, 3 pages

Figures for the Army gap year commission scheme over the last 5 years

Ref: 2019/12831/04/02 PDF, 33.6KB, 3 pages

