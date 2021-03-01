FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 22 February 2021

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 February 2021.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
1 March 2021

Documents

Information regarding Trade Group 8 RAF Regiment (Gunner)

Ref: 2021/00680 PDF, 427KB, 3 pages

Information regarding RAF Survival Equipment Technicians

Ref: 2021/00677 PDF, 2.36MB, 96 pages

Information regarding male new entrant in the WSOp (Crewman) trade

Ref: 2021/00039 PDF, 295KB, 2 pages

Information regarding data for new entrant in the NCA cadre trade

Ref: 2021/00038 PDF, 363KB, 3 pages

Information regarding suicides in the MDP

Ref: 2020/13858 PDF, 163KB, 5 pages

Information regarding the number of breaches of the coronavirus regulations in December 2020

Ref: 2020/13992 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages

Information regarding child abuse reports from hospitals over the past 2 years

Ref: 2020/13993 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of cat theft crimes reported in 2020

Ref: 2020/14013 PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the time frames for laws being made

Ref: 2020/14048 PDF, 125KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the date of a member of staff dying from COVID-19

Ref: 2020/14049 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the total number of dog thefts in 2020

Ref: 2020/14054 PDF, 110KB, 2 pages

Information regarding ceremonial caps

Ref: 2021/00692 PDF, 49.4KB, 3 pages

Information regarding provisions of SAS Viya Upgrade Licence

Ref: 2021/00757 PDF, 32.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the statistics on the UK Armed Forces number of UK battle tanks from 1989 to 2015

Ref: 2021/00811 PDF, 99.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding frameworks or DPS for where call off contracts were awarded from

Ref: 2021/01481 PDF, 98.3KB, 1 page

Information regarding the MOD's vehicle fleet tyre consumption

Ref: 2021/00910 PDF, 64.1KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Information in relation to the nuclear emergency planning implications of constructing new homes in the Grazeley area close to the Atomic Weapons Establishment Burghfield

Ref: 2021/01746 PDF, 21.2MB, 11 pages

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 February 2021.

Published 1 March 2021

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do