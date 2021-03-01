FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 22 February 2021
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 22 February 2021.
Information regarding Trade Group 8 RAF Regiment (Gunner)
Ref: 2021/00680 PDF, 427KB, 3 pages
Information regarding RAF Survival Equipment Technicians
Ref: 2021/00677 PDF, 2.36MB, 96 pages
Information regarding male new entrant in the WSOp (Crewman) trade
Ref: 2021/00039 PDF, 295KB, 2 pages
Information regarding data for new entrant in the NCA cadre trade
Ref: 2021/00038 PDF, 363KB, 3 pages
Information regarding suicides in the MDP
Ref: 2020/13858 PDF, 163KB, 5 pages
Information regarding the number of breaches of the coronavirus regulations in December 2020
Ref: 2020/13992 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages
Information regarding child abuse reports from hospitals over the past 2 years
Ref: 2020/13993 PDF, 116KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of cat theft crimes reported in 2020
Ref: 2020/14013 PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the time frames for laws being made
Ref: 2020/14048 PDF, 125KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the date of a member of staff dying from COVID-19
Ref: 2020/14049 PDF, 118KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of dog thefts in 2020
Ref: 2020/14054 PDF, 110KB, 2 pages
Information regarding ceremonial caps
Ref: 2021/00692 PDF, 49.4KB, 3 pages
Information regarding provisions of SAS Viya Upgrade Licence
Ref: 2021/00757 PDF, 32.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the statistics on the UK Armed Forces number of UK battle tanks from 1989 to 2015
Ref: 2021/00811 PDF, 99.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding frameworks or DPS for where call off contracts were awarded from
Ref: 2021/01481 PDF, 98.3KB, 1 page
Information regarding the MOD's vehicle fleet tyre consumption
Ref: 2021/00910 PDF, 64.1KB, 3 pages
